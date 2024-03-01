Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Got $1,000? 3 Stocks to Invest in for March 2024

Got $1,000? 3 Stocks to Invest in for March 2024

Do you have some cash burning a hole in your pocket? Here are three high-quality TSX stocks to look to add to in March 2024.

Robin Brown
Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

2024 has been a very good year for many top Canadian stocks. At some point in 2024, there is likely to be a pullback. However, bull markets can go on far longer than you wish or imagine.

You may not want to wait forever to deploy your capital. Many successful investors find long-term value in averaging into their holdings.

Average-in to build a stock position

If there is a stock you really like but are worried about its elevated stock price, you can start by deploying a third or a quarter of a total position. As the market ebbs and flows, you can gradually add and build a larger position.

Great-quality businesses tend to trade closer to new highs than annual lows. As a result, you are likely to have to pay up for quality. Fortunately, if you can hold a stock for the long term and average in, you can build a position with an attractive cost basis.

If you are looking for some stocks to average into in March, here are three TSX stocks to consider buying with $1,000 in March.

A top software consolidator

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) has had a solid run in 2024. Its stock is up 24%. With an enterprise value-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) ratio of 27, it is not a cheap stock.

Yet, the company has been doing all the right things. Like its parent company, Constellation Software, Topicus has been consolidating vertical market software businesses. Its target market is Europe.

It completed 132 million euros worth of acquisitions in 2023. It deployed 107% of the free cash flow it generated into acquisitions.

Topicus had organic revenues grow by 7% (more than Constellation). Recurring revenues grew by 10% in the year. If you don’t mind investing in a business that operates entirely in Europe, Topicus could be a great bet to average into.

A real estate services business

Colliers International (TSX:CIGI) could be another interesting company to add. Colliers just made a $300 million equity financing. The stock has pulled back since. While equity dilutes, Colliers could be in a strong position to deploy that cash into higher-margin acquisitions.

Colliers is known for its commercial real estate brokerage business. However, it has diversified into other service areas like property management, engineering/design, project management, financing, and asset management.

Colliers’s chief executive officer and founder continues to have a substantial share in the business. He must believe the financing will be long-term accretive for shareholders like himself.

Right now, the company is focused on enhancing its recurring services profile. That could lead to improved stability and profitability across its business.

A financial services stock

Another good stock to average into is goeasy (TSX:GSY). It is an attractive stock for value, growth, and income. goeasy is one of Canada’s largest non-bank lenders. It provides loan and leasing products for the non- and sub-prime consumer segment.

These are riskier customers. However, goeasy has developed an underwriting and operational algorithm to earn attractive returns on equity at moderate risk.

goeasy is enhancing its service categories into credit cards and banking products, alongside vehicle and retail lending. This should help it continue to take market share and grow profits.

This stock yields 2.77%. goeasy has grown its dividend by a high-teens rate for the past several years. It only trades at 12 times earnings ratio. It all spells an attractive long-term investment if you can be patient through the market cycles.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Colliers International Group, Constellation Software, Goeasy, and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Stocks for Beginners

3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Might be Sleeping On, But I’m Not

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks have more than doubled in the last year, yet there could certainly be more growth on the…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Energy Stocks

3 Things About Enbridge Stock Every Smart Investor Knows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge stock (TSX:ENB) continues to be one of the best dividend stocks out there, but with a payout ratio of…

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Stocks for Beginners

2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two healthcare stocks are showing strong signs of growth for the next decade and are already improving by leaps…

Read more »

Businessmen teamwork brainstorming meeting.
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $10,000 in March 2024

| Robin Brown

Got $10,000 to put to work in March 2024? Here's a four stock mini-portfolio that could drive a strong mix…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Stocks for Beginners

Better Buy: Bombardier Stock or CAE?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) stock and CAE (TSX:CAE) stock have their upsides and downsides, but which is the better buy today?

Read more »

Airport and plane
Stocks for Beginners

If You’d Invested $1,000 in Air Canada Stock in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not everyone has seen their shares of Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock decline. But if you were to invest today, would…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million in Retirement Savings

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Anyone can build a million-dollar retirement portfolio. Here are four ways you could practically grow $100,000 to $1 million.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy TFI Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFI stock (TSX:TFII) had a hard 2023, but now it's set up for a solid 2024, with an acquisition that…

Read more »