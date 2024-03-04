Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $780 in Passive Income

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $780 in Passive Income

Investors can earn $780/year by putting $10,000 in this amazing dividend stock.

Sneha Nahata
Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX has many dividend-paying companies with long histories of stable payments, even during economic downturns. This provides predictability and reliability for investors seeking passive income, making these companies a compelling investment to earn worry-free passive income. 

The TSX has several Canadian stocks like Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) and Fortis (TSX:FTS) that have uninterruptedly paid and increased dividends for five decades. This makes them compelling investments to earn worry-free passive income. However, I’ll focus on a dependable income stock that has grown its dividend for nearly three decades. Further, it offers a higher yield than Canadian Utilities and Fortis to beat inflation. 

Investors can earn $780/year by putting $10,000 in this amazing dividend stock.

The top stock for passive income 

Speaking of dependable passive-income stocks offering high yield, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) tops my mind. Enbridge specializes in energy transportation and distribution. It operates through five business segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, Gas Transmission and Midstream, and Energy Services.

Enbridge is a Dividend Aristocrat which has paid dividends for over 69 years. Further, in November 2023, this oil and gas transporter increased its quarterly dividend by 3.1% to $0.915, marking the 29th consecutive year of dividend increases. Over this period, Enbridge has maintained an impressive average annualized dividend-growth rate of 10%.

Enbridge currently sports a compelling yield of 7.8% based on its closing price of $47.19 on March 1. In comparison, Canadian Utilities and Fortis offer yields of 5.8% and 4.5%, respectively.

Why rely on Enbridge? 

While the company has a stellar dividend payment and growth history, its management sees growing dividends as a crucial aspect of its investor value proposition. This suggests that shareholders can expect the company to enhance their returns through higher dividend payments in the coming years. 

Notably, Enbridge plays a key role in the North American energy value chain, resulting in high utilization of its assets. This, in turn, drives its revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). 

Further, Enbridge’s highly diversified cash flows and continued investments in conventional and clean energy projects position it well to capitalize on the energy demand and deliver solid distributable cash flow (DCF) per share. In addition, the company’s power-purchase agreements and regulated cost-of-service tolling frameworks also lay a strong foundation for future earnings growth, supporting higher payouts.

Enbridge has a secured backlog of $25 billion of growth projects. These projects will come into service in the upcoming years and drive its adjusted EBITDA and dividend payments. Also, its strategic acquisitions and embedded revenue escalators are a good indication of future growth. Enbridge maintains a target payout ratio of 60-70% of DCF, ensuring its dividends are well-covered and sustainable in the long run.

The bottom line

Enbridge is a reliable stock to earn passive income in all market conditions. Its commitment to return cash to shareholders, sustainable payouts, and high yield support my optimistic outlook. 

Based on the current yield, income investors can make an annual passive income of $780 with a $10,000 investment. Further, investors can expect this income to increase in subsequent years. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Buy These 3 Aristocrats for an Inflation-Resistant Passive-Income Portfolio

| Adam Othman

Invest in these three TSX stocks to secure dividend income protected by inflation-resistant businesses.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

Is goeasy Still a Good Buy for Both Dividends and Growth?

| Adam Othman

With a stellar track record of capital gains and paying shareholders their dividends, let’s look at whether this TSX stock…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

High-yield dividend stocks like Enbridge lower the payback period of your investment and help you beat inflation.

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Claim CPP Benefits at Age 60

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are three reasons why it makes sense to advance your CPP payout and benefit from an early retirement.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Dollarama Stock or Alimentation Couche-Tard?

| Adam Othman

Take a closer look at these two defensive retail stocks to determine which might be a better holding to protect…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Dividend Stocks: How You Can Earn $400 Per Month of Growing Passive Income

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how you can buy top Canadian dividend stocks in your TFSA to build a rapidly and consistently growing passive-income…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

GICs vs. Dividend Stocks: Where to Invest for Passive Income in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Income-seeking investors can consider holding instruments such as GICs and dividend stocks to create a recurring revenue stream.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Got $10,000 to Invest? How to Turn it Into Monthly Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can produce recurring monthly income streams from a $10,000 investment in two high-yield real estate stocks.

Read more »