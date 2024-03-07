Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Forget Shopify: 1 Tech Stock to Buy Instead

Forget Shopify: 1 Tech Stock to Buy Instead

Nuvei’s consistent focus on global expansion and growing demand for its payment services make it a very attractive Canadian tech stock to buy now and hold for the long term.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Road signs rerouting traffic

Image source: Getty Images.

Shopify (TSX: SHOP) has been one of the hottest Canadian tech stocks since it started trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in May 2015. Despite crashing by 73% in 2022 due partly to growing macroeconomic challenges and surging inflation, SHOP stock has yielded nearly 300% positive returns in the last five years.

However, Shopify’s valuation has also become very expensive, trading well over 800 times its trailing 12-month adjusted earnings. That lofty valuation could limit its upside potential and make it vulnerable to a market downturn. These factors make Shopify a risky bet for investors with a low-risk appetite.

Nonetheless, the Canadian stock market is still home to many other high-growth tech companies that could deliver superior returns in the long run. Here is one of such tech stocks that you might want to consider buying instead of Shopify right now.

Nuvei stock

While Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) is not an e-commerce platform provider like Shopify, its business is still linked to the growth of online shopping. If you don’t know about it already, Nuvei mainly focuses on providing payment technology solutions to merchants across the world, which allows them to accept payments from various channels and platforms. While North America is its largest single market based on sales, the company also generates a notable portion of its revenue from other geographical segments, including Europe and the Middle East.

After tanking by 65% in the previous two quarters, NVEI stock staged a spectacular recovery in the fourth quarter of 2023, helping the company end the year in the green territory. In 2024, the stock has slipped by nearly 8%, currently trading at $32.07 per share with a market cap of $4.3 billion.

Earlier this week, on March 5, Nuvei released its earnings report for its fourth quarter of 2023. During the quarter, its total revenue jumped nearly 46% YoY (year over year) to US$321.5 million with the help of a solid 53% increase in its total volume and revenue growth across all geographical segments.

In addition, the payment technology firm’s adjusted quarterly EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) surged around 40% from a year ago to US$120.1 million. Although its adjusted earnings figure of US$0.47 per share remained flat on a year-over-year basis, it exceeded Street analysts’ expectations of US$0.45 per share.

With this, Nuvei’s full-year 2023 sales went up 40.7% YoY to US$1.2 billion, helping it register a strong 24.5% increase in its adjusted EBITDA for the year.

What makes NVEI stock so attractive to buy right now

Despite its better-than-expected earnings growth trends, NVEI stock has seen nearly 30% value erosion in the last year, making it look really cheap to buy now and hold the long term. Also, the Canadian tech firm recently declared a cash dividend of US$0.10 per share for Q4 2023, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders and making NVEI stock look even more attractive for income investors.

While ongoing macroeconomic challenges might affect its financial growth in the short term, Nuvei’s long-term growth outlook looks bright with consistently growing demand for reliable payment services and its consistent focus on global expansion.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Unlock the Wealth: 3 RRSP Strategies of Millionaires

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three RRSP strategies can help unlock wealth and make account users millionaires.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Quietly Crushing the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BBU (TSX:BBU.UN) stock has seen shares climb a whopping 71% since October, but there's more room to run according to…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $1,000 in Fortis Stock in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock has long been known for a reliable business and stable dividend. But with shares near 52-week lows,…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

High-yield dividend stocks such as Emera and Capital Power also trade at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This Obscure Real Estate Stock Pays a Generous Monthly Dividend

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An obscure REIT with a strategic roadmap and paying generous monthly dividends is a buying opportunity.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

3 Crazy Reasons You Should Buy BCE Stock Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

BCE (TSX:BCE) is one of Canada's largest telecoms with plenty to offer investors. Here's why you should buy BCE stock…

Read more »

Happy couple being attended by office worker at office
Dividend Stocks

Married Canadians: Are You Missing This Crucial Tax Break?

| Andrew Button

Thanks to a little-known CRA tax break you can gain a tax refund, which can be invested in stocks like…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Now: Is Royal Bank of Canada Stock a Buy After Earnings?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBC stock (TSX:RY) recently reported earnings with provisions climbing higher, so is it a buy? Or buyer beware at this…

Read more »