Member Login
Home » Investing » Transform $50 Into Monthly Income: The Best Dividend Stocks Under $50

Transform $50 Into Monthly Income: The Best Dividend Stocks Under $50

These stocks are rewarding shareholders with regular monthly dividends and high yield, making them compelling income investment options.

Sneha Nahata
Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

An investment of $50 appears low to start a passive income stream. However, a regular monthly investment of $50 in shares of dividend-paying companies over time can help you build a solid income portfolio to generate significant monthly income. 

With this background, let’s look at the best dividend stocks to buy under $50. I have restricted myself to the stocks that offer a monthly payout. 

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

Trading well under $50, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) could be a solid addition to your portfolio for generating monthly income. This REIT (real estate investment trust) exhibits strong fundamentals supported by its high-quality assets and large unused land reserves. Further, its focus on enhancing shareholders’ value is positive. 

SmartCentres currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.154 per share. This translates into a lucrative yield of about 8% based on its closing price of $23.05 on March 6. While it offers a high yield, its payouts are well-protected by its solid asset mix, high-quality tenant base, and attractive occupancy rate. 

The firm owns 191 properties, including 155 retail properties. The company’s higher mix of retail properties drives its cash flows and occupancy rate, enabling it to bolster its shareholders’ return. Its tenants include top retailers, while SmartCentres REIT sports a high occupancy rate of 98.5%. 

Its solid real estate portfolio, high occupancy rate, growing pipeline of mixed-use properties, and underutilized land bank present substantial growth opportunities. This will help SmartCentres to consistently return cash to its shareholders.

NorthWest Healthcare REIT

Investors could consider NorthWest Healthcare Properties (TSX:NWH.UN). Its stock has decreased by 54% in one year as the elevated interest rate environment took a toll on its finances and forced management to cut its dividend. Nonetheless, the company is taking measures to deleverage its balance sheet, exit non-core businesses, and focus on generating solid same-property net operating income, enabling it to enhance its shareholders’ return through regular monthly payouts. 

It’s worth noting that despite the dividend cut, NorthWest Healthcare stock still offers a high yield of 8.9%. 

Its high yield, defensive real estate portfolio of healthcare-focused assets, and high occupancy rate of 96% support my optimistic outlook. Further, its long average lease expiry term of 13.2 years and inflation-indexed rents add stability and enable the firm to grow organically.

Overall, its discounted share price, defensive portfolio of high-quality healthcare real estate, and high-quality tenant base with government funding position it well to return cash to its shareholders. 

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) stock is an attractive investment for monthly cash. The firm franchises quick-service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza73 brands. Further, Pizza Pizza Royalty stock offers a monthly dividend of $0.077 a share, which translates into a yield of 6.5% based on its closing price of $14.29 on March 6.

Pizza Pizza Royalty primarily earns its revenue through royalty income and prioritizes returning profits to shareholders through higher payouts. It’s worth highlighting that the firm distributes all of its available cash after maintaining prudent reserves, which makes it a lucrative income stock. 

The company’s strategy of expanding its footprint and capitalizing on menu price increases positions it well to generate solid cash flow and pay higher dividends. Notably, it increased its monthly cash dividend three times in 2023, amounting to cumulative growth of 10.7%.

In summary, Pizza Pizza Royalty’s commitment to expanding its presence and rewarding shareholders with regular dividends makes it a compelling income investment option priced under $50.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Unlock the Wealth: 3 RRSP Strategies of Millionaires

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three RRSP strategies can help unlock wealth and make account users millionaires.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Dividend Stock Quietly Crushing the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BBU (TSX:BBU.UN) stock has seen shares climb a whopping 71% since October, but there's more room to run according to…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $1,000 in Fortis Stock in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock has long been known for a reliable business and stable dividend. But with shares near 52-week lows,…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

High-yield dividend stocks such as Emera and Capital Power also trade at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This Obscure Real Estate Stock Pays a Generous Monthly Dividend

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An obscure REIT with a strategic roadmap and paying generous monthly dividends is a buying opportunity.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

3 Crazy Reasons You Should Buy BCE Stock Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

BCE (TSX:BCE) is one of Canada's largest telecoms with plenty to offer investors. Here's why you should buy BCE stock…

Read more »

Happy couple being attended by office worker at office
Dividend Stocks

Married Canadians: Are You Missing This Crucial Tax Break?

| Andrew Button

Thanks to a little-known CRA tax break you can gain a tax refund, which can be invested in stocks like…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Now: Is Royal Bank of Canada Stock a Buy After Earnings?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

RBC stock (TSX:RY) recently reported earnings with provisions climbing higher, so is it a buy? Or buyer beware at this…

Read more »