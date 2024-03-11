Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

3 Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

Capture higher-yielding dividends and capital gains for long-term wealth growth by adding these three energy stocks to your holdings.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Oil pumps against sunset

Image source: Getty Images

As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is up by 4.15% year to date, close to its newest all-time high. A bull run for the stock market is good news for investors watching the value of their holdings grow. However, investors with more money to allocate to the market do not particularly enjoy them.

When the market soars, finding undervalued stocks that are still trading at discounted valuations is challenging.

Fortunately, some TSX stocks are still lagging behind the rest of the market. Despite the Canadian benchmark index hovering close to its all-time highs, there are a few excellent opportunities to buy low and capture high-yielding dividends and capital gains. Today, I will discuss three such stocks you can consider adding to your self-directed portfolio.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the most popular Canadian dividend stocks and a leading player in the energy industry. The $102.79 billion market capitalization multinational pipeline and energy company is headquartered in Calgary.

It boasts one of the world’s most complex and extensive energy pipeline networks. It transports a significant chunk of the hydrocarbons produced and consumed in North America.

It relies on long-term contracts indexed to inflation for most of its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), securing its cash flows from volatile commodity prices.

Due to its secure cash flows, it has increased its dividends by 10% annually for the last 29 years. As of this writing, it trades for $48.36, paying its investors their dividends at a juicy 7.57% dividend yield.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is another energy pipeline company headquartered in Calgary. The $56.31 billion market capitalization company owns and develops an energy infrastructure network across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

Recent years have seen TRP stock grab the attention of investors due to its impressive financial performance. Q4 fiscal year 2023 saw its revenue grow by 4.8% year over year, and its EBITDA grew by 15.8% in the same period.

The company has exceeded analyst expectations for earnings estimates for eight consecutive quarters, outperforming the broader market despite a challenging macro environment. As of this writing, it trades for $54.28 per share, paying its investors their shareholder dividends at a juicy 7.07% dividend yield.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is also from the energy sector, but it differs from ENB stock and TRP stock. The $103.63 billion market capitalization Calgary-based company is a producer. The company produces oil and natural gas, operating primarily in the Western Canadian provinces.

CNQ stock is another popular long-term holding for many Canadian stock market investors, owing to its ability to outperform the broader market and grow its shareholder dividends.

As of this writing, CNQ stock trades for $96.72 per share and boasts a 4.34% dividend yield. The stock has increased the payouts to its investors for the last 24 consecutive years at an impressive 21% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

The underlying company’s high-value reserves combine with its low debt-to-adjusted funds flow ratio to make it a relatively secure long-term investment to consider for your self-directed portfolio than other energy producers.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. made the list!

Foolish takeaway

It is too soon to say whether the current uptick will be a sustained bull run. While there might be more pullbacks in the market, analysts expect a significant surge in value stocks this year. Identifying and investing in such stocks can be an excellent way to generate significant wealth growth.

To this end, energy stocks like ENB stock, TRP stock, and CNQ stock can be excellent holdings to consider adding to your self-directed portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Energy Stocks

How $250 per Month Can Create $2,445 in Annual Dividend Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Dividend investing and reinvesting go hand in hand and can create $2445 in annual dividend income on monthly savings of…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Energy Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

| Nicholas Dobroruka

There’s still plenty of value to be found on the TSX. Here are three discounted stocks to add to your…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

3 Things About Brookfield Renewable Partners Every Smart Investor Knows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BEP (TSX:BEP.UN) stock looks like a strong option when it comes to future growth, but right now there are still…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Energy Stocks

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bullish Market

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock is a dividend play not to sleep on going into the forefront of the new bull market.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Is TC Energy Stock Finally a Buy in 2024?

| Jitendra Parashar

TC Energy’s consistent focus on expansion and maximizing asset value makes it a really attractive stock to buy in 2024.

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Energy Stocks

EVs vs. Battery Metal: What’s A Better Buy in 2024?

| Adam Othman

Take a closer look at these EV and battery metal TSX stocks to identify the better holding for your self-directed…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Get Paid $2,250 Every Year With Just $30,188 Invested in 2 Pipeline Giants

| Adam Othman

These two TSX energy pipeline stocks can be excellent holdings to consider for a dividend income portfolio for sizeable annual…

Read more »

Canadian Natural Resources 2023 earnings
Energy Stocks

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Hits a New High. So Is CNQ a Best Stock to Buy Now?

| Iain Butler

It's Canada's biggest energy company. We could argue it's Canada's best energy company.

Read more »