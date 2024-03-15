Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, March 15

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, March 15

An overnight rally in metals prices could lift TSX mining stocks at the open today.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian equities turned bearish on Thursday after the latest U.S. wholesale inflation data came out much hotter than expected, raising possibilities that the Federal Reserve will maintain restrictive monetary policy for an extended period. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped by 140 points, or 0.6%, yesterday to settle at 21,830, giving up all the gains it saw in the previous two sessions.

Even as an intraday rally in crude oil and natural gas prices drove energy stocks slightly higher, heavy losses in most other main sectors, including healthcare, consumer, and mining, pressured the TSX benchmark.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) dived by nearly 12% to $26.05 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This selloff in JWEL stock came a day after the Toronto-based company released its fourth-quarter earnings report. In the quarter ended in December, its total revenue jumped 14.3% year over year to $220.4 million with the help of the strong performance of Jamieson Brands.

Although Jamieson’s adjusted quarterly earnings rose 8.1% from a year ago to $0.67 per share, they missed Bay Street analysts’ expectations of $0.73 per share, hurting investors’ sentiments. JWEL stock now trades with about 18% year-to-date declines and offers a 2.6% annualized dividend yield.

Enghouse Systems, First Quantum Minerals, and BCE were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as they plunged by at least 4.4% each.

On the flip side, Lithium Americas, Transcontinental, Wesdome Gold Mines, and Tamarack Valley Energy inched up by at least 3.4% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Lundin Mining, TC Energy, and BCE stood out as the most heavily traded stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices, especially metals, were trading on a bullish note early Friday morning, which could lift TSX mining stocks at the open today. While no major economic releases are due, the TSX index seems on track to end the fifth consecutive week in the green territory as it has already risen 0.4% week to date.

On the corporate events side, Premium Brands will announce its fourth-quarter results on March 15. Street analysts expect the Canadian specialty food manufacturer to post adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share with $1.6 billion in revenue.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Transcontinental. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 14

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. wholesale inflation and retail sales data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The rally in Canadian stocks continues, as the TSX benchmark just reached its highest closing level since April 2022.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 12

| Jitendra Parashar

The important U.S. consumer inflation data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, March 11

| Jitendra Parashar

After rising for four consecutive weeks, the main TSX index now trades with 3.7% year-to-date gains.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, March 8

| Jitendra Parashar

With its 1.1% week-to-date gains, the main TSX benchmark seems on track to end the fourth consecutive week in green.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, March 7

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile today as investors closely assess the Bank of Canada’s latest monetary policy move and monitor…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, March 6

| Jitendra Parashar

The Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision and the Fed chair Jerome Powell’s testimony will remain on TSX investors’ radar…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 5

| Jitendra Parashar

An overnight rally in metals prices could lift TSX mining stocks at the open today.

Read more »