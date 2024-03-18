Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 1 Dividend Stock I’m Buying for Superior Passive Income in 2024

1 Dividend Stock I’m Buying for Superior Passive Income in 2024

Are you interested in buying dividend stocks for passive income in 2024? Here’s one stock I’m buying!

Jed Lloren
Latest posts by Jed Lloren (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in dividend stocks is one of my favourite strategies. That’s because, through those kinds of assets, investors can generate a steady source of passive income. In my opinion, it’s the passive income source with the lowest barrier to entry. In addition, it truly feels passive, whereas other methods of passive-income generation aren’t truly passive (i.e., rental properties), unless you hire someone to manage things for you, and that’ll eat away at your profits.

When looking for dividend stocks to hold in my portfolio, I tend to focus on Dividend Aristocrats. In Canada, these are stocks that have increased dividend yields for at least five consecutive years. What that tells me, when a stock is listed as a Dividend Aristocrat, is that its management team has great capital-allocation habits.

Another way of determining whether a company has great capital-allocation habits is by checking to see how successful it can pay its shareholders a dividend. For example, all things being equal, I would likely choose to invest in a dividend stock that has been paying its shareholders every year for the past 25 years over one that has only been paying shareholders for two years.

Finally, investors should look to buy shares of dividend stocks that have a dividend-growth rate of more than 2%. This is important because if a dividend stock isn’t capable of at least matching the long-term inflation rate, then you’ll be losing buying power over time.

What dividend stock am I buying?

For superior passive income, I’m buying shares of Fortis (TSX:FTS). This is a stock that I like very much. It’s a leader within the North American utility industry. In fact, Fortis serves more than three million customers across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. Fortis’s services include providing regulated gas and electric utilities.

A bona fide Canadian Dividend Aristocrat, Fortis has increased its dividend distribution in each of the past 50 years. To put that into perspective, consider how many negative events have happened in the stock market over that period. For example, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Great Recession come to mind. Through all of those events, Fortis has managed to allocate capital in a way that allowed them to continue raising dividends.

What makes Fortis’s dividend-growth streak even more impressive is that the next longest dividend-growth streak (in Canada) is nearly two decades shorter.

Fortis has already announced its plans to continue raising its dividend at a rate of 4-6% over the next four years. That could help investors stay ahead of inflation for years to come.

Foolish takeaway

If you’re interested in passive income, then my suggestion would be to take a look at dividend stocks. In particular, dividend stocks with the ability to raise distributions over time have a long history of consistent dividend payments and a high dividend-growth rate should be focused on. A company like Fortis would be a great one to look into, and it is certainly a stock I’m buying for passive income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Should Investors Buy the Dip in Canadian Tire Stock?

| Daniel Da Costa

Should you buy Canadian Tire now, with the stock down 30% off its 52-week high and trading at just 8.9…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Need Consistent Dividends? 3 TSX Stocks That Fit the Bill

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have a history of consistently increasing dividends and maintaining sustainable payout ratios.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How Maxing Out Your TFSA Could Make You $955,000

| Andrew Button

You can hold stocks like Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) in a TFSA.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Dividend Stocks

Is Canadian Natural Resources Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

CNQ stock has crushed the broader markets in the past two decades. Is the TSX dividend stock still a good…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $30

| Joey Frenette

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI) and another great dividend stock go for less than $30.

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 70

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian retirees can consider supplementing their CPP payouts by investing in blue-chip dividend stocks such as RBC.

Read more »

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Warren Buffett Owns That Should Be on Your List Too

| Adam Othman

Add these three stocks to your self-directed investment portfolio if you want long-term holdings aligning with Warren Buffett’s investing philosophy.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $500 Every Month?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

These two Hamilton ETFs could be the perfect way to achieve modest passive-income potential.

Read more »