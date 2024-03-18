Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Nuvei Stock Jumped 26% on Monday

Why Nuvei Stock Jumped 26% on Monday

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) stock saw shares surge today as the company confirmed it’s in talks to go private through a buyout.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) shares spiked on Monday by as much as 26% after news came out the company was fielding offers to go private. The Canadian point-of-sale (POS) company, backed by actor Ryan Reynolds, is now in advanced talks with private equity firm Advent International for a buyout.

While a deal could be announced soon, what should investors think of the proposal? Let’s get into it and determine if it makes sense to buy it before a buyout.

What happened?

While a deal might be on the table, there is still a chance it could fall apart for the POS company. The payment services company provides these services to the sports betting industry, with a market cap currently at $5.17 billion, a huge jump from the $4.1 billion before market open.

Nuvei stock went on to respond to the report, stating that its confirms rumours that it’s in talks to go private. However, that it’s also in talks to involve continued ownership by holders of multiple voting shares. This would include Phil Fayer, Nuvei stock’s founder, chair and chief executive officer.

However, it went on to state that it has yet to enter into any agreement. So, as mentioned, this situation could still all fall through. For now, this is all we know, with Nuvei stock stating no more comments will be made unless a deal goes through.

When we could expect a deal

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, investors are likely to hear relatively soon whether a deal will go through or not. For now, a special committee is in place to evaluate the “expressions of interest” for the firm.

But after such positive responses from the public, Nuvei stock would be hard-pressed to ignore the offer. Even with the climb, it’s important to note this came after shares dropped significantly in the last year. Shares are, in fact, still down by 47% in that time as of writing. So, if you’re bullish, then perhaps investors may believe that there is more growth to be had from the company.

The drop in share price wasn’t just from market performance, but a short seller report that went after the company. Spruce Point Capital Management in particular questioned the company’s US$1.3 billion acquisition of payments platform Paya Holdings in 2023.

The Ryan Reynolds connection

Granted, it’s interesting that Ryan Reynolds financially backs the company. However, overall this likely will have very little to do with any decisions made about whether to sell the company. That being said, it’s interesting to note that this Mint Mobile wireless provider was acquired by telecom giant T-Mobile earlier this year.

What’s more, Nuvei stock has gained more interest after creating a partnership deal with software company Adobe for payment technology access. This was after yet another deal with Microsoft last year to use the tech in the Middle East and Africa.

With so many moves on the table, Nuvei stock is at least going to be one to watch for the next while. Investors will want to watch for analysts’ opinions on whether or not the company is getting a good deal or whether, after all these partnerships, it should hold out for more. Bottom line: If it’s at the table, Nuvei stock is at least willing to discuss a deal, and that could make it open to even more offers.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei. The Motley Fool recommends Adobe and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Happy diverse people together in the park
Tech Stocks

A Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks

| Andrew Button

Canadian tech companies like Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) are doing big things in AI.

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Dividend Stocks

2 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two stocks may be the most expensive on the market, but they're high for a reason! And I'm still…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Tech Stocks

1 Stock I’d Drop From the “Magnificent Seven” and 1 I’d Add

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The "Magnificent Seven" is becoming a bit less magnificent but could rebound if we cut this stock and added another…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Look Now, But These 3 TSX Stocks Look Poised for a Nice Rally 

| Puja Tayal

Three TSX stocks are in a downtrend amid headwinds. 2024 may be rocky for them, but they are poised for…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best Growth Stock to Buy and Hold

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in growth stocks? Here’s my best pick to buy and hold!

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock has been pulling back of late, opening up a window for dip buyers.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy Now With $2,000 and Hold Long Term

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks have already proven their worth this year, but are solid investments for long-term holders as well.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Tech Stocks

1 Stock That’s Just as Hot as Nvidia (Without All the Hype)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has surged in share price, but so has this stock, with a far lower share price to…

Read more »