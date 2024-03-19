Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio in 2024 With Just $25,000

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio in 2024 With Just $25,000

Here’s how I would use ETFs to optimize a portfolio for passive income.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Safe pig, protect money

Image source: Getty Images

Creating a stream of passive income from an investment portfolio is an appealing goal for many, but achieving it involves more than simply maximizing your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contributions and selecting a few high-yielding, Canadian blue-chip stocks.

While gravitating towards stocks with yields over 7% might seem like a straightforward path to income, this strategy often leads to a concentrated portfolio dominated by telecoms, pipelines, and perhaps a bank or two. Such a narrow focus can expose you to sector-specific risks and reduce the diversification of your investments.

Here’s my “recipe card” for crafting a bulletproof monthly passive-income portfolio with $25,000, focusing on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This approach offers a balanced mix of assets, ensuring both stability and a steady flow of income, tailored for the realities of 2024.

Setting some ground rules

For a passive-income portfolio, it’s crucial to meet certain conditions to ensure it aligns with my goals. Here’s what I’m looking for when selecting the right funds:

  1. An annualized yield of at least 5%: On a $25,000 investment, this translates to $1,250 annually, or approximately $104.17 monthly. This target yield will provide a solid foundation for generating steady passive income.
  2. Diversification across sectors and countries, including Canada and the U.S.: This strategy minimizes risk by not putting all eggs in one basket and takes advantage of different market dynamics and opportunities across geographies.
  3. Inclusion of non-equity assets, such as bonds, preferred shares, and real estate investment trusts: These assets can offer more stability and income consistency than stocks alone, making them an essential part of a well-rounded, income-generating portfolio.
  4. Monthly payouts: Unlike most dividend stocks, which pay quarterly, I prefer investments that distribute income on a monthly basis. This ensures a regular income stream that better aligns with monthly expenses and financial planning needs.

What ETFs to buy?

My strategy for a bulletproof $25,000 passive-income portfolio begins with allocating $20,000 towards BMO Monthly Income ETF (TSX:ZMI). ZMI stands out as a versatile, multi-asset ETF that includes a mix of global dividend stocks, employs covered call strategies, and invests in corporate bonds and preferred shares.

With its monthly distribution setup, ZMI is particularly appealing to those seeking regular income. At the time of writing, it boasts an annualized yield of 5.14%, aligning well with our goal of generating a steady income stream.

The remaining $5,000 of the portfolio is dedicated to complementing the assets in ZMI with those it may lack, through BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSX:ZRE). This ETF provides focused exposure to the real estate sector, offering a different set of risk and return characteristics compared to the broader market.

ZRE also distributes income on a monthly basis and offers an annualized yield of 5.35%. This addition not only enhances the portfolio’s diversification but also leverages the growth potential and income stability associated with real estate investments.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Question marks in a pile
Bank Stocks

Where Will Royal Bank of Canada Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Royal Bank's continued focus on a strong capital position plus its acquisition of HSBC will likely ensure prosperous times ahead.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Energy Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Nicholas Dobroruka

If you’re looking to add some growth potential to your portfolio this year, these two stocks should be on your…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’m Loading Up on in 2024

| Adam Othman

Keep a close eye on these two TSX growth stocks if you seek holdings to capitalize on the positive trend…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, March 19

| Jitendra Parashar

Canada’s consumer inflation data could keep TSX stocks volatile today as investors await the Fed’s interest rate decision.

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy BCE Stock for its 8.6% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 20% from all-time highs, BCE stock offers you a tasty dividend yield in 2024. But is the TSX…

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Why Nuvei Stock Jumped 26% on Monday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nuvei (TSX:NVEI) stock saw shares surge today as the company confirmed it's in talks to go private through a buyout.

Read more »

consider the options
Investing

Better Buy for the Dividend: Enbridge or Nutrien?

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and Nutrien (TSX:ENB) are great dividend plays for new investors going into April.

Read more »

Gold bars
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Materials in March 2024: The Best Stock to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Materials have been quite volatile, though the price of gold has surged to all-time highs. That makes this stock a…

Read more »