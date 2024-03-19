Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » My Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Passive-Income Investors to Buy in March 2024

My Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Passive-Income Investors to Buy in March 2024

If you’re investing for passive income, five TSX dividend stocks are the top buys in March 2024.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

While high interest rates were strong headwinds for stocks in 2023, Canadian dividend stocks did well. Some market analysts believe more investors will lean towards dividend-paying companies this year with the Bank of Canada’s impending rate cuts.

If you’re investing for passive income, five TSX dividend stocks are the top buys in March 2024.

Largest company

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY), Canada’s largest company by market capitalization, is a no-brainer buy. The $189.9 billion bank will likely sit on the throne for a long time. At $134.34 per share (+1.3% year to date), you partake in the 4.11% dividend yield and gain peace of mind.

Dividend safety and power are never doubted, as RBC has paid dividends since 1870. Despite the 52.82% year-over-year increase in provision for credit losses in the first quarter (Q1) fiscal 2024 versus the Q1 fiscal 2023, net income rose 14% to $3.6 billion compared to the same period last year. At the quarter’s end, RBC announced a 3% dividend hike.

$100 billion club

Only two TSX energy stocks are in the $100 billion club, and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is number one with $106.4 billion. At $99.36 per share, current investors enjoy a market-beating year-to-date gain of 15.68% on top of the 3.87% dividend yield.

This oil and gas exploration and production company is a Dividend Aristocrat, owing to 24 consecutive years of dividend increases. In Q4 2023, net earnings climbed 72.8% to $2.62 billion versus Q4 2022. Because of multiple production records and robust free cash flow (FCF), the board approved a 5% increase in the quarterly dividend.

Its chief financial officer, Mark Stainthorpe, said the company achieved its $10 billion net debt level target in Q4 2023. He added that under the FCF allocation policy, CNQ will aim to return 100% to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

Cash cow

Telco giant BCE (TSX:BCE) is a cash cow. At $46.31 per share, the $42.25 billion communications company pays a hefty 8.62% dividend yield. On February 8, 2024, after reporting solid results in Q4 and throughout 2023, management announced a 3.1% increase in the annual common share dividend.

In Q4 2023, net earnings declined 23.3% to $435 million versus Q4 2022, although FCF jumped 242.8% year over year to $1.29 billion due to lower capital expenditures. BCE plans to reduce capital expenditures by over $1 billion over the next two years.

Dividend and growth stock

I will include Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) in my buy list. The $18.2 billion company operates vital businesses globally, including data, midstream, transport, and utilities. Besides the 5.58% dividend yield, market analysts see a 32% upside potential, from $39.44 per share to $52.07 in one year.

Enduring business

Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI) is fifth on my list because of its enduring business. The $679.2 million company provides sugar and maple products in Canada, the U.S., Europe, and other international markets. At only $5.31 per share, the dividend offer is 6.78%. An expansion project is underway, and production capacity will increase by 20% soon.

Solid investment portfolio

The five dividend stocks can form a formidable portfolio. All of them will deliver consistent passive-income streams for years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two rallying Canadian dividend stocks you can consider doubling up on now.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Is There Any Hope for BCE Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock has faced more pressure after laying off 4,800 employees. Should investors get out while they still can?

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Dividend Stocks

TSX Real Estate in March 2024: The Best Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three real estate sectors are due for immense growth in the coming decade, with these three clear winners.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Buy 895 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $2,400/Year in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Now is a good time to boost your passive-income portfolio with some good fundamentally strong dividend-growth stocks trading at a…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 7% That You Can Buy for Less Than $50 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

You don’t need thousands of dollars to invest in stock markets. You can start with these stocks under $50 and…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’m Loading Up on in 2024

| Adam Othman

Keep a close eye on these two TSX growth stocks if you seek holdings to capitalize on the positive trend…

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy BCE Stock for its 8.6% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 20% from all-time highs, BCE stock offers you a tasty dividend yield in 2024. But is the TSX…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

How Long Would It Take to Turn $20,000 Into $100,000 With TSX Dividend Stocks?

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how high-quality TSX dividend stocks and the power of compound interest can help grow your investments by 400% or…

Read more »