Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold Forever

1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold Forever

Here are some key reasons why I find this high-yield Canadian dividend stock undervalued right now.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX Composite benchmark has risen nearly 8% in the last six months as investors are increasingly expecting the Bank of Canada to soon start slashing interest rates as consumer inflation continues to ease. However, high shelter costs and a recent increase in gasoline prices amid geopolitical tensions could still reverse the progress we have seen in the inflation fight. This mixed economic outlook has led conservative investors to approach the market cautiously, as the possibility of the Canadian stock market turning bearish again in the near term can’t be ruled out completely.

In such an uncertain macroeconomic environment, it becomes even more important for long-term investors to hold some quality, high-yield dividend stocks in their portfolios. Fundamentally strong dividend stocks would not only offer an attractive yield in the current environment but also can promise steady income for years to come, making them an attractive investment option even for investors with low-risk appetite. Let’s take a closer look at one such dividend stock, BCE (TSX:BCE), that I find worth considering right now.

A high-yield Canadian dividend stock to buy now

As you might already know, BCE is the largest communications firm in Canada that provides a variety of mobile wireless, broadband Internet, and satellite TV services across Canada. The company currently has a market cap of $42.4 billion as its stock trades at $46.36 per share with nearly 11% year-to-date losses.

In the last couple of years, lower advertising expenditures of companies and a difficult consumer spending environment have affected BCE’s earnings growth. This is one of the key reasons why its share prices slid by nearly 21% in 2022 and 2023 combined. The recent declines, however, have led to a notable increase in BCE’s dividend yield, which currently stands at a solid 8.6% on an annualized basis.

In 2023, the Canadian communications giant registered a 4.2% YoY (year-over-year) decline in its adjusted earnings to $3.21 per share. Nonetheless, its annual earnings figure exceeded Street analysts’ estimates of $3.19 per share. Similarly, despite ongoing challenges, BCE’s total revenue has been growing positively for three consecutive years, which reflects its strong customer base and diversified portfolio of services. In 2023, BCE’s revenue climbed by 2.1% YoY to $24.7 billion. Given these positive factors, the recent declines in BCE stock make it look undervalued to buy now and hold for the long term.

Sustainable dividends, even in challenging times

This underlying strength of its business model could also be understood by the fact that BCE’s free cash flow in 2023 grew positively by 2.5% YoY to $3.14 billion from $3.07 billion in the previous year. More importantly, factors such as lower capital expenditures and effective working capital management helped the company increase its fourth-quarter free cash flow by around 243% from a year ago to $1.3 billion.

It’s important to note that strong cash flow for the company can help it continue rewarding investors with a steady and sustainable dividend, even in challenging times. BCE’s robust cash flow is one of the factors that has helped it raise its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Be in 5 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's look at Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to see where it's going to be in five years.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

Metro Stock or Loblaw Stock: Which Is the Better Buy?

| Adam Othman

Take a closer look at these two Canadian consumer staple stocks to determine which might be better for your portfolio…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $2,000 Every Month?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Get global diversification, monthly passive income, and a long-term hold from this ETF -- all with one click.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Down by 22.62%: Is Canadian Utilities Stock a Good Buy?

| Adam Othman

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is the perfect example of a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat that offers reliable dividends that keep growing every…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Canadian Dividend Stocks I Plan to Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income can be easy and safe with these three dividend stocks I'll be holding onto for life, and then…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

| Adam Othman

Buy these two Canadian growth stocks trading at discounted valuations, offering the perfect chance to buy the dip.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $5,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Exchange-traded funds such as the XDIV can help you earn a steady stream of passive income in 2024, with just…

Read more »

Senior housing
Dividend Stocks

3 Key, Lesser-Known CRA Benefits to Claim on Your 2023 Taxes

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

You can start investing in your retirement by simply claiming these benefits year after year! So don't miss out.

Read more »