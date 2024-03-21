Member Login
Home » Investing » 5 Stocks You’ll Want to Retire With

5 Stocks You’ll Want to Retire With

Canadians can form a diversified portfolio with the top Canadian stocks and retire with them.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirement

Image source: Getty Images

According to financial planners, saving and investing for retirement should start as early as possible. A 30-year time horizon at least should produce a substantial nest egg. If you start now, you can buy the top Canadian stocks and retire with them.

Dividend pioneer

Canada’s third-largest financial institution, Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), should be number one on the list. This $92.55 billion bank is TSX’s dividend pioneer. It started paying dividends in 1829, and its track record is nearly 200 years. If you invest today, the share price is $127.59, while the dividend yield is 4.73%.

In the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal 2024, revenue rose 50.5% to $7.67 billion versus Q1 fiscal 2023. However, net income fell 24.4% year over year to $1.29 billion, and the provision for credit losses increased 188.9% to $627 million from a year ago.

Expect the financials to improve as BMO has completed the integration of Bank of the West. At the start of Q2 fiscal 2024, it will also realize US$800 million in run-rate cost synergies.

Dividend King

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is Canada’s newly crowned and second Dividend King. The $26.19 billion electric and gas utility company has raised dividends for 50 consecutive years. “We remain focused on extending this track record as we execute our $25 billion five-year capital plan in support of our annual dividend growth guidance of 4% to 6% through 2028,” said David Hutchens, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Fortis.  

While utility companies are rate-sensitive, the low-risk business endures because of the highly regulated industry. Thus, besides the Dividend Aristocrat status, you have a defensive asset in Fortis. At $53.38 per share, the dividend offer is 4.42%.

Cash cow

A retiree’s stock portfolio won’t be complete without a cash cow. TELUS (TSX:T) has consistently delivered high revenue and profits for years in a competitive industry. At $22.35 per share, you can partake in the 6.73% dividend yield. Moreover, the $32.99 billion telecommunications company has a multi-year dividend program.

TELUS president and CEO Darren Entwistle confirmed that management aims to implement semi-annual dividend increases through year-end 2025 with a corresponding 7-10% dividend hike.

Vital industry

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) operates in the freight rail industry, the backbone of Canada’s economy. At $175.04 per share, the $82.98 billion railway company pays a modest 1.95% dividend but has returned 1,789.24% in 20.02 years.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Brookfield Infrastructure Partners made the list!

Currently, CNR is the only rail carrier that serves three major petrochemical centers in North America (Alberta, southwestern Ontario, and the U.S. Gulf Coast). Its president and CEO, Tracy Robinson, said management is refining the path forward and advancing its growth mandate because CNR is railroading for the long term.   

Safety net

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) is a safety net and hedge against inflation. The $36.3 billion company is the world’s second-largest gold miner. At $20.70 per share, the dividend yield is 2.62%. Now is the best time to take a position because of rising gold prices and growing gold and copper production.

Mark Bristow, president and CEO of Barrick Gold, said that apart from a solid base, the strong focus on discovery and development should drive the value of its tier-one assets.    

Diversified portfolio

The five stocks are the cream of the crop in Canada. They can form a diversified portfolio that you can retire with.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Fortis, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Bad apple with good apples
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock I Wouldn’t Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

| Aditya Raghunath

While Kilroy Realty offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield, the REIT remains a high-risk choice in 2024.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Ready for Dividend Hikes in 2024

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian stocks consistently increase their dividends each year, making them some of the best long-term investments.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Own Canadian Tire Stock? Should You Hold for its 5.3% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 37% from all-time highs, Canadian Tire offers you a tasty dividend yield of 5.2%. But is the TSX stock…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $1,000 in goeasy Stock 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You’d Have Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why goeasy is one of the best stocks on the TSX and why it's a stock you should plan…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Suncor Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Dividend-paying energy stocks such as Whitecap may offer higher upside potential compared to Suncor Energy.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Puja Tayal

High interest rates have pulled this magnificent dividend stock down to its four-year low, creating an opportunity to buy the…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks Getting Absurdly Cheap

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock and other fast-food firms probably won't make you rich, but it can help you build…

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Will Enbridge Stock Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2026?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a Canada-based clean energy giant, which is much smaller than Tesla in terms of market cap. Can ENB…

Read more »