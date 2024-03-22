Member Login
Home » Investing » Why WELL Health Fell 11% on Thursday

Why WELL Health Fell 11% on Thursday

WELL Health (TSX:WELL) stock had a huge climb and an even larger fall. And that fall continued this week after missing estimates.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
healthcare pharma

Image source: Getty Images

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) had a rough end to the week as the company reported its full-year results. And those results weren’t what investors were hoping for. Despite reaching record revenue, the company saw shares fall 11% on March 21. So, let’s see what happened, and what the company will need to do to recover.

What happened?

First the good news. WELL Health stock achieved record-breaking annual revenue at $776.1 million. This was a 36% increase from the year before, with quarterly revenue hitting $231.2 million in the fourth quarter, up 48% from 2022 levels.

The company also achieved record annual adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at $113.4 million. This was up 8% from the year before, with the fourth quarter seeing a 13% increase as well.

WELL Health stock stated that the growth came from notable performance in its Canadian operations. The company also reported record net income, with $33.8 million at the end of the year in the fourth quarter and $16.6 million in total for 2023.

So, with all this positivity, what didn’t investors like?

An underwhelming outlook

WELL Health stock also provided an outlook for 2024, and while positive, it perhaps wasn’t exactly what investors were hoping for. The company expects annual revenue between $950 and $970 million for 2024, with adjusted EBITDA between $125 and $130 million. So, this would indeed achieve year-over-year growth. However, it fell below estimates, as did earnings per share (EPS) by quite a large margin.

The company is also seeking to focus more on organic growth rather than acquisitions, reducing capital in that area. It’s also looking to go through some cost-cutting measures and operational efficiencies. Furthermore, if the company needs to make cuts, it could mean that there is pressure on future performance. So, overall, investors wanted more, didn’t get it, and may now have concerns over the future.

What it will take to recover

When it comes to recovering its share price, WELL stock may have quite a lot of moves it needs to make. Record revenue isn’t enough. The company needs to put that cash to good use, paying off debts and putting itself in a financially strong position.

What’s more, it needs to deliver on its initiatives. This would include the operational efficiencies and cost optimization measures. However, it would also include delivering on technological initiatives, such as its artificial intelligence products.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Well Health made the list!

All of these are exciting opportunities, but WELL Health stock may also want to take a page from other tech stocks. Companies that have focused on what made them a success in the first place. In the case of WELL Health stock, the company started out as a digital file provider for healthcare workers. It then expanded into telehealth. Both areas have seen huge success.

So, instead of remaining on the artificial intelligence trend, analysts may identify its lucrative businesses from before as areas for growth. At $4 per share or less, the company could be a steal at these prices should it make the right moves. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Meeting handshake
Tech Stocks

Apple Just Bought a Canadian AI Company: Why That’s a Big Deal for TSX Tech

| Joey Frenette

Docebo (TSX:DCBO) is another impressive AI company in the Canadian tech scene that's overlooked by many.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

Down 24% From All-Time Highs, Is Open Text Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Open Text is a tech stock trading at a massive discount to consensus price target estimates in 2024.

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

Could Lightspeed Commerce Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock has hit major highs but remains at its lowest lows. So, what would it take to surge…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

Stock-Split Watch: Is Constellation Software Next?

| Andrew Button

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) shares cost nearly $4,000. Will the company do a stock split?

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Lightspeed Commerce Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are three top reasons why I find Lightspeed stock so attractive to buy on the dip now and hold…

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Should You Buy Shopify While it’s Below $110?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite witnessing strong gains in the last year, Shopify stock is still roughly 50% off its all-time highs.

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

Can LSPD Stock Finally Recover in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce are down 90% from all-time highs. Is LSPD stock a good buy right now?

Read more »

Automated vehicles
Tech Stocks

Magna Stock Partners With General Motors to Create Next Big Thing in Vehicle Software

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock (TSX:MG) could see a huge future boost from a new vehicle software program, with the sector expected to…

Read more »