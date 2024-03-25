Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Energy Stocks Already Worth Your While

3 Energy Stocks Already Worth Your While

Here’s why blue-chip TSX energy stocks such as Enbridge should be part of your equity portfolio in 2024.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil tank at night

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in energy stocks may be quite tricky due to the cyclical nature of this sector. Generally, energy stocks report outsized gains during periods of economic boom and trail the markets by a wide margin in recessions. However, here are three TSX energy stocks that should help you deliver steady gains across market cycles. Let’s see why.

Enbridge stock

An energy infrastructure behemoth, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) offers you a tasty dividend yield of 7.6%, making it attractive to income-seeking investors. Among the largest midstream companies in North America, Enbridge owns a diversified portfolio of cash-generating assets that are impossible to replace, providing it with a wide competitive moat.

Enbridge charges companies a fee to use its assets. The fees are tied to long-term contracts and indexed to inflation, resulting in stable cash in good times and bad. Moreover, the TSX giant owns a natural gas utility business and aims to expand its clean energy business, driving future cash flows and dividends higher.

Armed with an investment-grade balance sheet and a sustainable payout ratio, Enbridge has raised dividends for 29 consecutive years, showcasing the resiliency of its cash flows. Despite its massive size, Enbridge expects to increase dividends by 5% annually in the medium term.

Priced at 16 times forward earnings, ENB stock trades at a discount of 12% to consensus price target estimates. After adjusting for its dividends, total returns should be closer to 20%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock

A clean energy giant, Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN) should be on your shopping list today. Down 50% from all-time highs, BEP stock offers you a dividend yield of more than 6%.

Brookfield Renewable’s management expects to grow dividends between 5% and 9% each year and deliver annual returns between 12% and 15% going forward, which is exceptional.

Around 90% of BEP’s cash flow is tied to long-term power-purchase agreements, or PPAs. Further, roughly 70% of its revenue is linked to inflation escalators, which should translate to steady cash flows across business cycles.

Brookfield Renewable is well positioned to meet the growing demand for clean energy solutions, given the worldwide transition towards renewables. It operates in verticals such as hydro, wind, solar, and energy storage and ended 2023 with a total capacity of 31,500 megawatts. With 143,400 megawatts of capacity in its development pipeline, BEP stock is a quality dividend-growth stock you can buy today.

Canadian Natural Resources stock

The final energy stock you can consider buying is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Despite an uncertain macro environment in 2023, CNQ reported record production levels, which resulted in a growing dividend and share buybacks.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Kinaxis made the list!

It achieved a record annual production of 1.33 million BOEs (barrels of oil equivalent) per day. This includes record liquids production of 973,500 BOE/day, while natural gas production stood at 2.15 Bcf per day. In 2023, CNQ’s total proved reserves rose by 2% to 13.9 billion BoE, of which 8.8 billion BoE are proved developed producing reserves.

The company’s proved plus probable reserves rose by 3% to 18.5 billion BoE. Additionally, 75% of total proved reserves are from long-life low-decline assets, while 50% of the reserves consist of high-value synthetic crude oil.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners, Canadian Natural Resources, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

1 Beaten-Down Stock That Could Be the Best Bet in the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This renewable energy stock could be one of the best buys you make this year, as the company starts to…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Enbridge (TSX:ENB) remains a top dividend stock long-term investors may want to consider, despite current risks.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

If You Had Invested $5,000 in Enbridge Stock in 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Enbridge's high dividend yield hasn't made up for its dismal total returns.

Read more »

Bad apple with good apples
Energy Stocks

Avoid at All Costs: This Stock Is Portfolio Poison

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A mid-cap stock commits to return more to shareholders, but some investors remember the suspension of dividends a few years…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Energy Stocks

If You Invested $10,000 in CCO Stock in 2023, This is How Much You Would Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock (TSX:CCO) doubled in share price in the last year before falling back slightly, but could it do it…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

2 Incredibly Cheap Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Dividend-paying TSX energy stocks, such as Ovintiv, trade at cheap valuations in 2024.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Buy 500 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $1,830/Year in Passive Income

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Enbridge stock's 7.52% dividend yield is underpinned by a low-risk, predictable business. This makes it an ideal passive income stock.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Energy Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Nicholas Dobroruka

If you’re looking to add some growth potential to your portfolio this year, these two stocks should be on your…

Read more »