Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » CRA Money: Do This to Fight Bracket Creep

CRA Money: Do This to Fight Bracket Creep

You can fight bracket creep by making RRSP contributions. You can hold dividend stocks like Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) tax free in your RRSP.

Andrew Button
Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

Did you know that the government can raise your tax burden without actually raising your tax rate?

It’s true! Thanks to a phenomenon known as “bracket creep,” your tax bracket can rise while your purchasing power declines. When this happens, it’s effectively like an extra tax, because it causes your taxes to increase as a percentage of your purchasing power, even if they don’t go up as a percentage of your dollar income.

Bracket creep is the most common form of stealth tax in Canada. It has been going on since at least the 1980s, when automatic inflation indexing of tax brackets ended. Canadians’ real tax rates increased as a result of that policy. Since then, there have been measures to return some level of inflation indexing to Canada’s tax code. Generally, Federal tax brackets inch a little higher each year – though not always to the same degree that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rises.

How to fight bracket creep

When it comes to fighting bracket creep, your options are fairly limited. One option that might make sense for those living in provinces with bracket creep is to move to another province with lower tax rates. Although Alberta has experienced some bracket creep, its tax rates are generally low enough that the average Canadian from a different province would likely pay less tax if he/she moved to Alberta. That’s one option, but it’s pretty drastic.

Another option is to make RRSP contributions. RRSP contributions lower your net income; if you make enough of them, you can push yourself all the way down into a lower tax bracket. The tax savings realized by making RRSP contributions can be substantial. The only catch is that you need to keep the money in the account for many decades in order to withdraw it later at a lower tax rate. RRSPs really are for retirement saving: using them for short-term savings is a bad idea (save rare exceptions like withdrawing under the Home Buyers’ Plan).

What kinds of investments to hold in your RRSP

Once you’ve committed to fighting bracket creep by making RRSP contributions, you need to choose what to invest in. This is a bigger deal than you might think. An economist once did a detailed study of the RRSP and found that the main benefit of the account was not the tax break (which he claimed was no benefit at all), but rather the years of tax free compounding you get. If he’s right about that, then the money you put into an RRSP is worth less than nothing un-invested.

So, you’re going to want to invest your RRSP money. Index funds and GICs are well-established long-term winners that have worked out well for many Canadians. If you’re looking to get a bit more adventurous with your investments, you could consider shares in a diversified conglomerate like Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN). Brookfield has enough different things happening under the hood that it won’t go bankrupt because of a failure in one business unit. The investment manager owns 75% of the world’s biggest alternative asset manager. It owns stakes in various Brookfield partnerships and funds. Finally, it has an insurance subsidiary that is growing at a rapid pace. All these different assets make Brookfield one of Canada’s most diversified financial conglomerates. If individual stocks are what you’re into, you might benefit from taking a look at Brookfield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Better Bank Buy: Scotiabank Stock or CIBC?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada’s big banks are some of the best stocks to own. But what is the better bank buy right now?…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stock goeasy is Down 9%: Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Goeasy stock (TSX:GSY) declined by 9% in the last month, providing the potential for some value after climbing 52% in…

Read more »

Gold king in chess game face with the another silver team on black background (Concept for company strategy, business victory or decision)
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Dividend Juggernauts I’d Buy and Hold for Life

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and BCE (TSX:BCE) are dividend juggernauts that look worth buying and holding for decades.

Read more »

gas station, car, and 24-hour store
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Buy Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock?

| Demetris Afxentiou

The decision to buy Alimentation Couche-Tard stock isn’t as easy as it once was. Here’s a look at the case…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 “Forever” Dividend Stocks to Build Your Wealth

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks that could build your wealth? Buy and hold these three forever!

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

$1,000 Invested in goeasy Stock a Decade Ago Is Worth This Much Today

| Aditya Raghunath

goeasy stock has returned over 1,000% to shareholders in the last 10 years. Is GSY stock a good buy right…

Read more »

edit CRA taxes
Dividend Stocks

CRA Money: How to Get a Bigger Tax Refund in 2024

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) can produce a large tax refund.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Want to Gain $1,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $20,560 in These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks offer stable passive income for investors and could give you far more than $1,000 in 2024.

Read more »