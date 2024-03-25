Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TFSA Investors: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

TFSA Investors: 3 TSX Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Looking to compound wealth and pay zero tax? Use the TFSA and great stock picks to multiply your capital over years and decades.

Robin Brown
Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

In 2024, Canadians get to add $7,000 of additional contribution to their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). That is $7,000 that can be invested and earn income with zero requirement to report or pay tax.

The TFSA can be an exceptional tool for long-term investors. If you don’t have to pay any tax on stocks, a higher investment can compound and significantly multiply capital over time. It’s the perfect place to own high quality stocks that you plan to own for years and decades.

If you are looking for some stocks that are worth buying and never selling inside a TFSA, here are three to look at today.

Constellation: A forever TFSA stock

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has to be on every long-term investor’s radar. The company has delivered one of the best track record of returns in North America.

CSU stock is up 236% in the past five years, and 1,361% in the past 10 years. It has compounded returns by 30%-plus per year since it had its initial public offering (IPO) in 2006.

Many believe this outperformance has run its course. Yet, Constellation continues to surprise the market at how it can continue to scale its vertical market software consolidation strategy.

It has already spun-out two entities to shareholders and unlocked substantial value. There are likely to be more favourable shareholder moves in the years ahead.

Colliers: A global diversified services provider

Another stock to hold in a TFSA for the very long term is Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI). Shareholders who have held this stock over the past 20 years have earned a 16% compounded annual total return. Shareholders who are patient could enjoy similar type returns in the coming years.

Colliers has shifted from a largely commercial real estate brokerage business to a diversified services model. Over 65% of its earnings are from recurring services. The company made a very unconventional equity offering recently.

Generally, that is not a good sign. However, Colliers has been a very smart acquirer in the past and consequently has earned strong returns on its investments.

There is a good chance it will make a big acquisition move this year. With its CEO and founder still very invested in the business, this stock could still have wings over the longer term.

TFI: A Canadian transportation legend

TFI International (TSX:TFII) is another staple for compounding your TFSA capital. This stock has returned over 1,000% over the past 10 years. That is a 28% compounded annual return.

Given this business is worth $18 billion today, those types of returns might be challenging to replicate. Yet, if it can replicate even half its prior rate of return in the coming decade, returns will be exceptional.

TFI has a long-term (highly invested) CEO, strong operating platform, and huge market to continue to consolidate. What more can you want in a TFSA stock to hold and never sell?

How to build TFSA wealth

Each of these TFSA stocks have histories of outsized returns, strong business platforms, huge opportunities to grow by consolidation, and long-term, founder-led CEOs. Look for these characteristics in a business, buy them at a reasonable price, hold them for the long run, and you can generate substantial tax-free wealth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Colliers International Group, Constellation Software, and TFI International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stock goeasy is Down 9%: Time to Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Goeasy stock (TSX:GSY) declined by 9% in the last month, providing the potential for some value after climbing 52% in…

Read more »

gas station, car, and 24-hour store
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Buy Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock?

| Demetris Afxentiou

The decision to buy Alimentation Couche-Tard stock isn’t as easy as it once was. Here’s a look at the case…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you looking to put some money to work in the Canadian stock market? If so, these three companies should…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Is It Too Late to Buy Costco Stock Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Costco stock (NASDAQ:COST) always looks like a good buy. But after a 10% drop after earnings, is it still the…

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

1 Beaten-Down Stock That Could Be the Best Bet in the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This renewable energy stock could be one of the best buys you make this year, as the company starts to…

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Stocks for Beginners

Why Shares of Cannabis Stocks Are Rising This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cannabis stocks received a boost this week as the White House urged the drug enforcement administration to reschedule the drug.

Read more »

path road success business
Stocks for Beginners

Why Lululemon Stock Fell 14% on Friday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) stock saw shares plunge by 14% on Friday as the company provided a poor outlook for the next…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Stocks for Beginners

Why ATD Stock 6% Fell on Thursday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

ATD (TSX:ATD) stock fell after reporting a decrease in revenue from consumers not buying as much as before, but will…

Read more »