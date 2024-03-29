Member Login
Why Shares of Hut Stock Are Climbing This Week

Hut stock (TSX:HUT) surged by 23% after the company reported strong earnings, and even more growth occurred in 2024.

Shares of Hut 8 (TSX:HUT) stock were climbing higher this week, ending the week before the holiday up about 23%! So what exactly was happening with Hut stock to cause the climb? Let’s get into it.

What happened

It all comes down to earnings. Hut stock reported strong earnings for the six months ending 2023. The company managed to demonstrate significant growth, following revenue reaching US$60.6 million and a remarkable turnaround in net income to US$6.2 million. That’s quite the increase from a net loss the year before.

What’s more, Hut stock reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of US$62.3 million, a huge surge driven by its contributions to management services and new accounting rules.

The company stated that it plans to continue focusing on driving revenue growth as well as cost efficiencies – something that investors will certainly want to lock into with the meteoric rise of Bitcoin recently. So let’s get into that next.

Bitcoin up, but could it bust?

The rise in Hut stock could of course be tied to the rise in Bitcoin. The company’s Bitcoin holdings climbed to 9,195, valued at around US$388.1 million as of 2023. That number of Bitcoin would provide a current value at $890,829,990! 

This comes as Bitcoin has seen an insanely high surge in price year to date. Since the company’s report for December 31, 2023, Bitcoin has increased by 71%. And while that’s great, we have learned in the past that Bitcoin can climb, but it can also fall.

Even so, the renewed interest in cryptocurrency is good for Hut stock. It could choose to even sell some of its Bitcoin to invest in other ventures – ones that provide more stability and more attraction for investors.

Stable revenue streams

Notably, Hut stock has been investing more heavily in data centres and power. The company currently manages 839 megawatts (MW), supporting the company’s growth in self-mining and managed services.

Hut stock is now providing more focus on data infrastructure becoming a leader in the area. It focuses on large-scale energy infrastructure to maximize value. Not just for itself, but also customers. And that focus is only going to be more necessary in the years to come.

Hut stock is ahead in this sense, at least in Canada, with a focus on data infrastructure. More data centres will be needed to help fuel the need for cryptocurrency mining, sure. But they will also be needed for artificial intelligence speeds and machine learning.

Overall, Hut stock continues to look like a strong stock, and investors agree. Shares are up 23% after earnings, but more growth is needed to hit all-time highs once more. Meanwhile, the company will remain focused on strong financial performance to generate profit and effectively manage its growing operations. Especially in this still volatile area of cryptocurrency mining. So with revenue up, income up, and a growing interest in data and Bitcoin, Hut stock certainly looks like an interesting option for investors interested in cryptocurrency.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

