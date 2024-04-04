Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Passive-Income Stream and 1 Dividend Stock for $3,093.50 in 2024

1 Passive-Income Stream and 1 Dividend Stock for $3,093.50 in 2024

This passive-income stream can allow you to access a very popular line of investment without as much risk. Add a dividend stock, and you’re set!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
dividends grow over time

Source: Getty Images

Canadian investors seeking extra cash likely first come across the idea of buying up real estate. However, as I’m sure I don’t have to tell you, this is a highly costly endeavour. And one that certainly comes with both risks as well as rewards.

These days, buying and renting out a property simply doesn’t seem possible. That being said, there are still ways to get in on real estate rentals. What’s more, you can use that cash to make even more passive income from investing in a dividend stock. So, let’s look at those options, shall we?

Real estate crowdfunding

Rather than invest all your cash into real estate that may or may not provide you with ample passive income, consider real estate crowdfunding. This is where investors pool together funds from multiple investors. It allows individuals to invest in real estate without the need for large amounts of capital or even direct ownership of properties!

Canadians can instead use online platforms such as NexusCrowd, addy Invest, and Fundscraper. These will allow you to invest into the projects, each varying in their minimum investment amounts and fee structures. You can then choose an investment based on your own risk tolerance and investment goals.

After researching the projects, you contribute funds to the project or real estate investment. Then the real estate property is managed by the company, including property acquisition, development, leasing, and property management.

How you get cash

As the company is managed, you can then look at how the project is progressing through regular updates from the platform. Investors then earn returns on their investment through rental income, property appreciation or interest payments, depending on the type of investment.

Returns are then usually distributed to investors periodically, such as monthly, quarterly, or annually, just like a dividend. What you’ll also want to plan is your exit strategy with this type of investment.

Usually, these investments will have a predetermined exit strategy, such as a sale of the property or refinancing. Once the property matures or reaches those objectives, investors can then receive their initial investment, plus any more returns.  Overall, you can receive diversification from the investments, passive income, transparency on your project as well as accessibility to it at any point.

Pick up a dividend stock for even more

So, let’s say that you invest $10,000 into a crowdfunding property for the next year. You then see an average of 9% return on your investment. This could me less, or it could be more, depending on certain factors. But 9% is a fairly strong average. That would create $10,900!

You then put that investment into a dividend stock like Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) for more stable realty income. As it’s an industrial properties stock, it offers strong rents, occupancies, as well as a growing sector for future investment — all with a dividend yield at 4.4% as of writing. If shares were to hit 52-week highs, this is what you could achieve.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
GRT.UN – now$75145$3.30$478.50monthly$10,900
GRT.UN – high$87145$3.30$478.50monthly$12,615

You could create $1,715 in returns and $478.50 in dividend income, plus $900 from crowdfunding. That’s total passive income of $3,093.50 in 2024 alone!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of great high-yield dividend stocks to add to your portfolio. Here's a look at two must-have candidates…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for 20 Years

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer attractive yields for TFSA investors targeting long-term passive income.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

This Passive-Income All-Star Just Increased its Dividend by 3%

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX dividend stock has increased its payout annually for nearly three decades.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy This TSX Dividend Stock for its 7.4% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Freehold Royalties is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty yield while beating the broader markets over time.

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Why Claiming CPP at 60 Could Be a Game Changer

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why it makes sense to begin the Canada Pension Plan payment at the age of 65.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Beyond CPP: 3 Passive-Income Streams Any Retiree Can Manage

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirees need to think beyond CPP if they hope to continue bringing in passive income that will meet their ever-changing…

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Royalty: Canada’s Top Stocks for Reliable Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as CNQ should be on top of your shopping list in 2024.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put It in This Index Fund

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have just $500, then you're going to want to keep it safe, but see it grow. And this…

Read more »