Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy (More of) This April

2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy (More of) This April

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and another top dividend growth play that looks incredibly cheap going into Canada’s spring season!

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Supermarket aisle groceries retail

Image source: Getty Images

Just because the TSX Index has been getting hot doesn’t mean it’s too late to snag the value plays before this market rally has a chance to broaden out a bit. As the economy heals from the wounds of COVID and years of inflation that followed, the following trio of dividend stocks, I believe, looks like a fabulous value for investors who seek to get the most from every dollar.

Heck, if you’re looking to stretch every dollar as far as it can go over at the local retailer, why not seek to do the same when it comes to stocks you’re considering for your investment portfolio?

Without further ado, here are two passive income plays I’d potentially pursue as we move into the summer months. Whether the TSX Index heats up for summer, though, remains the big question. I think there are far too many variables to come to a conclusion at this juncture. Either way, the following stocks seem undervalued for investors seeking to hold for the next four years or more.

TD Bank

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock remains one of my favourite banks in the Big Six basket right now. Not just because it’s got a robust U.S. retail business (its peers also have impressive exposure south of the border), either.

The company has an incredibly sound balance sheet that it may use to pursue potential deals in the U.S. regional scene. Undoubtedly, I’m sure TD Bank will be more cautious regarding the price it’ll stand to pay this time around following its prudent (and probably wise) decision to walk away from a deal that seemed close to going through early last year.

Beyond the balance sheet, TD Bank is one of the tech-savviest banks out there, as I described in my previous piece on banks with potential AI upside.

Just days after that piece was published, TD announced a partnership in the cloud with none other than AI kingpin Google – an Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) business. The deal could help TD accelerate its innovative efforts as high-tech and banking come together.

I’m a huge fan of TD’s tech prowess and the dirt-cheap 12.7 times trailing price-to-earnings multiple. And, of course, there’s the more than 5% yield to look forward to, as well!

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is arguably the most impressive growth-focused retailer in the country. Its performance has been incredible, and as the firm continues firing on all cylinders, the stock could continue roaring higher as earnings continue to rise in a steady fashion.

Going into April, I think investors are getting an absolute gift with shares of ATD. The stock shed more than 13% of its value in an ugly spring-time correction on no real bad news. Personally, I view such dips as golden opportunities, but ones that probably won’t last forever.

Did ATD stock over-extend when it flirted with $87 per share earlier this year? I didn’t think so. Regardless, I relish such corrections as opportunities to top up. Should the correction extend to 15%, I may just add to my already sizeable position in the Circle K-owner, even if its coming quarter runs into more speed bumps.

The dividend isn’t massive, with a yield of 0.91%. However, if it eclipses 1%, I think it’d be time to get greedy, as Couche-Tard is an underestimated dividend grower.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of great investments to buy. Here's a look at some of the smartest dividend stocks on the…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Strategies to Unlock Hidden Value From Your RRSP Contributions

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The RRSP has so many benefits, but have you heard of these ones? If not, you're potentially missing out on…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Why Dollarama Stock Surged 8% on Thursday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock (TSX:DOL) saw shares surge as the stock passed all 2024 guidance, and they are predicted to have even…

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks are enticing buys for long-term investors, given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth. prospects.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of great high-yield dividend stocks to add to your portfolio. Here's a look at two must-have candidates…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for 20 Years

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer attractive yields for TFSA investors targeting long-term passive income.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Passive-Income Stream and 1 Dividend Stock for $3,093.50 in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This passive-income stream can allow you to access a very popular line of investment without as much risk. Add a…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

This Passive-Income All-Star Just Increased its Dividend by 3%

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX dividend stock has increased its payout annually for nearly three decades.

Read more »