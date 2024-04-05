Member Login
Home » Investing » Future Legends: 2 Stocks You’ll Want to Keep for Decades

Future Legends: 2 Stocks You’ll Want to Keep for Decades

Two outperforming stocks are potential multi-baggers in 2024 and future legends for their visible, long-growth runways.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept

Image source: Getty Images

Stock investing is a risky undertaking because share prices constantly fluctuate. However, some TSX stocks have become legends for their resiliency and financial stability, notwithstanding market downturns.

Canada’s Big Five banks, led by the Royal Bank of Canada, have dividend track records of more than 100 years. Only legends can endure and quickly recover when the market stumbles. You can buy shares of these giant lenders and never sell.

Some market analysts say the current investment landscape is noticeably more volatile than in recent years. Nonetheless, two outperforming stocks today are legends in the making because of the nature of the businesses and visible long-growth runways.

Ag Growth International (TSX:AFN) and Valeura Energy (TSX:VLE) are future legends. Consider taking positions now and hold, if not keep, for decades.

Food infrastructure

The mission of Ag Growth International, or AGI, is to advance storage, handling, and processing solutions that strengthen the global food supply chain and eliminate food waste and hunger. This $1.2 billion Winnipeg-based company manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in North America and elsewhere.

The equipment and solutions that AGI and its subsidiaries provide support efficient storage, transport, and food processing globally. Production and product distribution are likewise efficient, given the 30 manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, France, India, and Italy.

AGI’s two core segments, Farm and Commercial, ensure the connection between the farm and plate. The former monitors and facilitates the movement of grain after harvest, while the latter stores and moves grain through the food supply. In 2023, total revenue increased 4.7% year over year to a record $1.5 billion, while profit reached $68.9 million compared to a $50.6 million net loss in 2022.

Notably, the $500 million revenue from international businesses is 34% of total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) grew 25% to $293.9 million from a year ago.   

Besides the large and growing addressable market, demand for AGI products is sustainable because it is consumption-driven. At $63.40 per share (+25.8% year-to-date), the industrial stock pays a modest 0.97% dividend.

A transformed, cash flow-generating business

Valeura Energy is relatively cheap but has delivered enormous returns to investors. At $5.11 per share, the year-to-date gain is 79.9%, while the overall return in three years is 821.1%. If you invested $5,700 on April 1, 2021 ($0.58 per share), your money would have ballooned to $52,500 today.  

The $527.9 million upstream oil and gas company invests in assets with substantial near-term cash flow and mid-term reinvestment opportunities. Valeura operates in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey and is growing through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, particularly Thailand.

In 2023, net income reached US$244.3 million on total revenue of US$438.2 million. The company incurred a net loss of US$13.6 million in 2022. As of December 31, 2023, the company is debt-free. Its President and CEO, Sean Guest, said Valeura Energy is now a transformed and strong cash flow generating business.

Future legends

Ag Growth International and Valeura Energy are potential multi-baggers in 2024 when the economy improves. Owing to their resilient business models, both are future legends, too.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Ag Growth International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for High Yields

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks still look oversold.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Want to Earn $2,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $32,500 in These 3 Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors can create a stable stream of recurring income in 2024 by investing in dividend stocks such as Enbridge.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Monthly Dividend Champions

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Most dividend-paying TSX companies offer quarterly payouts, but two high-yield stocks are monthly dividend champions.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 7.7% You Can’t Afford to Miss

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A powerhouse dividend stock in the real estate sector with a stable and resilient asset class is a buying opportunity.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy TC Energy or Telus?

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks now offer 7% dividend yields.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great stocks that can provide a juicy income. Here are five Canadian stocks to buy…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Is CPP Enough to Live On?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian retirees can supplement retirement benefits such as the CPP with quality blue-chip TSX dividend stocks.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 6.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Andrew Button

First National Financial (TSX:FN) stock has a 6.5% dividend yield.

Read more »