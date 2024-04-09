Member Login
Home » Investing » Why BlackBerry Stock Fell 7% Last Week

Why BlackBerry Stock Fell 7% Last Week

BlackBerry stock (TSX:BB) had a reasonable fourth quarter, but saw shares drop lower from a lawsuit filed against its CEO.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips

Image credit: Photo by CIRA/.CA.

There were some pretty good things that came out of BlackBerry (TSX:BB) earnings this week. But some really bad things as well. And not all of them related to the earnings report. While BlackBerry improved its losses (pretty good), the company also stated there is a sexual harassment lawsuit against the CEO (really bad).

So let’s get into what investors need to know about what’s going on over at BlackBerry.

What happened

First, let’s go over the numbers part of this equation. BlackBerry reported that it uncovered another US$55 million in cost savings during its most recent quarter. This allowed it to bring its losses down to US$56 million. And that’s a huge improvement from the US$495 million in losses reported a year before.

However, chief financial officer Steve Rai stated to the press that there are “still more opportunities to be more efficient.” These would include everything from developing legal entity structures to simplifying IT systems. The reason these savings haven’t been put in place yet is they are “bigger rocks,” Rai said. So there will be more time to get them to work.

These “bigger rocks” come after the company slashed its workforce by 200 during its third quarter. The lower loss was good news, but even better was the fact the revenue from its Internet of Things business hit a quarterly record of US$66 million. Its cybersecurity revenue also rose to US$92 million from US$88 million a year before. Even so, the company faced other issues.

Lawsuits underway

Financial results were one thing, but the company also faced a former BlackBerry employee filing a lawsuit the same day against then company and CEO John Giamatteo. The employee claims she was sexually harassed by the CEO, who then retaliated against her after she reported his behaviour.

BlackBerry has called the allegations “without merit and intends to vigorously defend against them.” Furthermore, the company stated it went through an “extensive investigation, which found no evidence of wrongdoing or violations of the company code of conduct.”

Even so, this left a black cloud over the company on earnings as it continues to battle with losses. And that’s something that could continue to weigh down the share price as the lawsuit goes forward. Especially if the CEO is forced to step down, leading to an unclear future for BlackBerry stock.

What to consider

I would certainly stay on the sidelines with BlackBerry stock while this lawsuit is underway. Meanwhile, it’s important to consider not just year-over-year growth for BlackBerry stock. Instead, let’s consider whether there has been any momentum over the last few quarters.

Total revenue for the company hit US$373 million in the first quarter, before shrinking significantly the rest of the year. This came from licensing and other revenue of US$235 million for the quarter, including a patent sale. The second quarter was more normal, at US$132 million in revenue and US$175 million by the third quarter. For the fourth quarter, it hit US$173 million, so a bit of a slowdown, leading to the drop in share price. However, the company does believe it can achieve profitability in full-year 2025.

What investors will have to consider is whether it can stay out of the negative spotlight while that happens. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Tech Stocks

Galaxy Digital Holdings Is a Top Stock to Buy Right Now, But Only if You Believe This 1 Thing

| Adam Othman

The right crypto stock can be a powerful buy right now, but only if significant cryptocurrencies keep going up or…

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Tech Stocks

2 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, these soaring stocks have already climbed by immense amounts. But I would all but guarantee these companies have more…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

1 AI Stock That Can Help Turbocharge Your TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is every bit an AI play as it is an e-commerce play as we head further into…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bullish Market

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investors can consider holding growth stocks such as Shopify and Payfare right now and derive outsized gains.

Read more »

stock analysis
Tech Stocks

Is Lightspeed a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Sneha Nahata

The significant decline in Lightspeed stock presents an attractive opportunity for investors to acquire shares at a discounted valuation.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Forget Shopify: 1 Tech Stock to Buy Instead

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Shopify stock's lofty valuation reflects overly optimistic expectations and makes CGI a better tech stock to buy today.

Read more »

Overhead shot of young adults using technology at a table
Tech Stocks

1 Super Tech Stock (Besides Nvidia) to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

| Adam Othman

Some AI stocks are getting more attention than others, but many may have exhausted the bullish potential of the first-wave…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Tech Stocks

Is Tesla Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There have been a lot of headlines about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock, not all of them good. Here is what to…

Read more »