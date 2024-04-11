Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Algonquin Power Be in 3 Years?

Where Will Algonquin Power Be in 3 Years?

It’s difficult to predict where a particular stock may be in the next three to five years, but in some cases, you can make an educated guess about its direction shortly.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
A meter measures energy use.

Source: Getty Images

Even if you can’t accurately predict the performance of a stock in the near future (assuming all macro conditions remain unchanged), simply identifying whether to be optimistic or cautious about a stock can help you make an informed decision. Let’s see which direction Algonquin Power (TSX:AQN) might take in the next three years.

The present

Algonquin is still reeling from a massive bear market that has continued for about two years. It is still trading at a 54% decline from its 2022 prices. Two main factors that triggered this slump were the financial troubles and the dividend cuts it necessitated. The company slashed its payouts by 40% and sold about a billion dollars’ worth of assets to remain financially viable.

The move alienated a lot of investors and triggered a significant selloff frenzy. At its worst, the company lost over 60% of its valuation.

Poor debt management was one of the important factors behind its weak financials, and while the company’s operating income has remained in the green over this ordeal, the debt is still a major concern. It’s currently almost twice the company’s market capitalization. The price-to-earnings ratio is dangerously high as well at 213%.

The future

The company seemed to be moving in a good direction following the disastrous two years. A significant positive development is the dividends, which the company raised quite generously in the second half of 2023. Another similar hike would mean that the dividends would reach or may even exceed the levels at which they were cut.

The year-end financials were weak but not dangerous. While revenues slumped, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and operating profit from the regulated utility segment actually increased.

Another positive thing to look out for is all the new projects that might be coming online in the next few years. The company will add about 466 megawatts of electrical output from its solar and wind projects in the next couple of years.

The company has taken on more debt to pay down its short-term debt, which may not seem like the wisest course of action, but it was a practical decision. If its financials remain healthy or improve, as the company is expecting to renegotiate some of its regulated rates, the debt management going forward would be better than it has been in the past.

Foolish takeaway

As a renewable-oriented power generation and utility company, Algonquin is also a great pick from an ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investing perspective.

As for where the company would be in the next three years, I believe there is reason to be optimistic and, at the very least, the company would most likely be in a better position than it is today, with dividends higher than the levels they were slashed at and valuations reaching or exceeding the level they fell from in 2022.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF (TSX:XDIV) 2024 Review

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's all you need to know about XDIV as an ETF investor.

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

Buy 50 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $302/Year in Passive Income

| Andrew Button

The Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) pays a lot in dividend income.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Is Telus Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian TFSA investors can hold blue-chip dividend stocks such as Telus to generate passive income for life.

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Why I’m Changing My Mind About Flagship Communities Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The real estate sector lags the broader market in 2023 but one defensive REIT delivered impressive financial results amid massive…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $5,000/Year in Passive Income, Buy 1,225 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock produces a lot of dividend income.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 60

| Andrew Button

You have to delay taking CPP to boost your benefits, but you can get passive income sooner by investing in…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Dividend Stocks With High Yields to Buy for 2024

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high yields, these two dividend stocks are ideal for retirees.

Read more »

think thought consider
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $10,000 in BCE Stock in 2023, This Is How Much You Would Have Today 

| Puja Tayal

BCE stock has dipped 40% in almost two years. Your BCE investment in 2023 might be in the red, but…

Read more »