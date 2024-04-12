Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 2 TSX Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

2 TSX Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

Looking for some of the best TSX stocks to add to your portfolio? Here’s a duo to consider that can provide decades of income and growth.

Demetris Afxentiou
Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy Retirement” on a road

Image source: Getty Images

There’s no shortage of great stocks to buy on the market right now. Among those great picks are a handful of TSX stocks that could help set you up for life.

Here’s a quick look at two of those stocks, and why they belong in your portfolio.

You want a stock that can provide growth and income

Have you invested in any of Canada’s big banks? It would be nearly impossible to note TSX stocks that can help set you up for life without mentioning at least one bank stock.

And the bank stock for investors to take a closer look at right now is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO).

BMO is the oldest of the big banks, and as a result, has been paying out dividends without fail for nearly two centuries. Today, the yield on that dividend works out to an appetizing 4.66% yield.

This means that investors who drop $30,000 into BMO today will earn just over $1,400 in just the first year. That’s because prospective investors who are not ready to draw on that income can reinvest it until needed. This allows your nest egg to grow on autopilot for what could be decades of uninterrupted growth.

Oh, and speaking of growth, BMO is full of long-term potential. That’s thanks to the acquisition of California-based Bank of the West, which was completed last year.

The acquisition pushed BMO into position as one of the larger banks in the U.S., with a presence in 32 state markets.

While the growth- and income-earning potential are impressive, investors should also take notice of the relative stability around Canada’s big banks. Specifically, the banks have fared much better than their U.S.-based peers during times of volatility.

That defensive appeal is just one more factor for investors looking for TSX stocks to help set you up for life to consider.

You also want a stock that can provide some defensive appeal

Speaking of defensive appeal, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention another superb long-term gem to consider.

That option to note is BCE (TSX:BCE). BCE is one of Canada’s big telecoms and now trades at a huge discount. As of the time of writing, the telecom trades down nearly 40% over the trailing two-year period.

Much of that decline can be attributed to the rising interest rates we’ve seen over the past year. The important takeaway for investors here is that short-term volatility isn’t a major disruptor to a defensive business like a telecom.

BCE’s core subscription business continues to generate strong results. In fact, some of its segments, specifically the wireless and retail internet units continue to see strong, record-breaking growth.

Again, the focus for long-term investors should be on long-term gains. And speaking of gains, let’s talk about BCE’s dividend.

BCE offers investors a quarterly dividend, which it has paid without fail for well over a century. Additionally, the company has established a precedent of providing annual upticks to that dividend going back well over a decade.

As of the time of writing, that dividend currently carries an insane yield of 8.58%. Part of the reason for that swelled dividend comes thanks to the stock price dropping to 52-week lows in recent weeks.

In short, BCE remains a long-term gem with defensive appeal that could be one of the TSX stocks to help set you up for life.

Yes, these TSX stocks can set you up for life

No stock, even the most defensive, is without some risk. That’s why the importance of diversifying your portfolio cannot be understated enough.

Fortunately, in the case of both stocks mentioned above, there’s plenty of diversification to note. Additionally, investors can take solace in knowing that these two stocks provide growth- and income-earning potential and defensive appeal.

In my opinion, one or both stocks should be core holdings in any, well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in BCE. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Stocks for Beginners

Low-Risk Investors: Why IAG Stock Could Be Your Best Bet Yet!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

IAG (TSX:IAG) stock operates in a stable sector, with a strong dividend and returns. And there are even more reasons…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks Tailor-Made for Beginning Investors in 2024

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are some great options to buy now for beginning investors. Here are three stocks to buy today and hold…

Read more »

grow dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Check Out This Soaring Stock up 486% in 5 Years — With More Gains Likely to Come

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shares of this stock are soaring, up 486% in the last five years. But this small-cap stock has a lot…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

For Passive Income, These REITs Are a Fantastic Bet

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two small-cap REITs are making some headway in 2024, and that should continue this year and beyond as they…

Read more »

Metals
Stocks for Beginners

Steel Is in Demand: 2 Canadian Stocks That Should Benefit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Steel stocks are making a comeback, with 2024 and 2025 marked as huge years for the industry. And these two…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Stocks for Beginners

3 Legit Investing Tips From Twitter, of All Places

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three tips can see you through some very tough times and are the top pieces of advice all investors…

Read more »

edit U-turn
Stocks for Beginners

Down 19% From its 52-Week High, Can Magna Stock Turn Things Around?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna (TSX:MG) stock is a long way from 52-week highs, and even further from all-time highs, yet is there enough…

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $1,317.16 in Passive Income With Less Than $10K in Savings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for passive income? Just $10,000 can create an immense amount even in the first year. And even more if…

Read more »