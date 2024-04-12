Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Couche-Tard Stock a Buy?

Is Couche-Tard Stock a Buy?

Couche-Tard stock (TSX:ATD) may be up 11% in the last year, but quarterly results have been shrinking, leaving investors on the sidelines.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Online shopping

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) have been dropping lower in the last while, as the company provided disappointing results during its most recent earnings report back in March. However, investors may be wondering if this is an opportunity to pick up the convenience retailer and see it recover.

Before we do that, let’s look at Couche-Tard stock’s earnings over the last few quarters. Further, examining what the company has planned for the future, and whether fundamentals support it as a buy on the TSX today is worthwhile

Earnings

Investors may look at an earnings report and see that the company is growing year over year. But that’s not very helpful if it is actually shrinking quarter after quarter. Which is why we’re going to look at the last three quarters to see if there has been any momentum.

During the first quarter, Couche-Tard stock reported net earnings of $834.1 million. The stock’s gross margins remain healthy in North America, but are decreasing in Europe from market volatility. By the second quarter, net earnings had shrunk further to $819.2 million, with expenses growing as well. The company also announced a buyback program, however, leading some to wonder if better things were coming despite the challenges.

However, the third quarter was quite disappointing. Net earnings were just $623.4 million, with barely any movement on total revenues and expenses climbing even further. So while the retailer saw significant network growth with more stores popping up in Europe and the United States, that could simply mean more costs for the company.

Downgrade

While more stores could lead to more sales, as mentioned that won’t be so great if the company continues to see costs rise – all on the back of higher inflation and interest rates. This is why analysts downgraded Couche-Tard stock after the most recent earnings report.

There were mainly concerns about weak merchandise performance that continued through the last few quarters, and is likely to do so in the near term. It’s now questionable whether the company’s growth plan of “10 for the Win” strategy is actually working.

Furthermore, not all can be blamed on higher interest rates and inflation. The company saw underperformance in fuel and merchandise metrics, with higher expenses. Therefore Couche-Tard needs to consider cutting back, rather than expanding further.

Is it a buy?

Right now, the average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which compares a company’s current share price against its earnings per share, sits at 16.6 for Couche-Tard stock in the last five years. And yet, it currently trades at 18.3 times earnings as of writing. Therefore, it looks more expensive compared to historic prices.

Shares are still up 11% in the last year, but have fallen back from earnings. What’s more, the company continues to build up debt as its net earnings decrease. Therefore, is Couche-Tard stock a buy? I would say no. Management needs to come up with a far better strategic response to the current market conditions – and until that happens, cut back on the expansion of the company.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Happy Retirement” on a road
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the best TSX stocks to add to your portfolio? Here's a duo to consider that can…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Stocks for Beginners

Low-Risk Investors: Why IAG Stock Could Be Your Best Bet Yet!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

IAG (TSX:IAG) stock operates in a stable sector, with a strong dividend and returns. And there are even more reasons…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks Tailor-Made for Beginning Investors in 2024

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are some great options to buy now for beginning investors. Here are three stocks to buy today and hold…

Read more »

grow dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Check Out This Soaring Stock up 486% in 5 Years — With More Gains Likely to Come

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shares of this stock are soaring, up 486% in the last five years. But this small-cap stock has a lot…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

For Passive Income, These REITs Are a Fantastic Bet

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two small-cap REITs are making some headway in 2024, and that should continue this year and beyond as they…

Read more »

Metals
Stocks for Beginners

Steel Is in Demand: 2 Canadian Stocks That Should Benefit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Steel stocks are making a comeback, with 2024 and 2025 marked as huge years for the industry. And these two…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Stocks for Beginners

3 Legit Investing Tips From Twitter, of All Places

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three tips can see you through some very tough times and are the top pieces of advice all investors…

Read more »

edit U-turn
Stocks for Beginners

Down 19% From its 52-Week High, Can Magna Stock Turn Things Around?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna (TSX:MG) stock is a long way from 52-week highs, and even further from all-time highs, yet is there enough…

Read more »