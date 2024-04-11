Member Login
Home » Investing » Check Out This Soaring Stock up 486% in 5 Years — With More Gains Likely to Come

Check Out This Soaring Stock up 486% in 5 Years — With More Gains Likely to Come

Shares of this stock are soaring, up 486% in the last five years. But this small-cap stock has a lot more room to run as it expands its business.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

What if I told you there was a boring company quietly soaring in share price — one that provided a stellar opportunity for returns while seeing revenue climb higher and higher while barely even trying? Well, then, you’ve come to the right place.

Shares of TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK) are up an incredible 486% in the last five years as of writing. That’s almost 500% in share growth, so you would think that it would be a huge hit on the TSX today. And yet, with a market cap of just $1.24 billion, it remains in small-cap territory. And that’s stellar news for today’s investor.

Boring is best

The reason investors should actually like TVK stock is because it’s boring. The company is a diversified industrial company that operates mainly in North America. The stock specializes in acquiring businesses involved in fuel containment, processing equipment, and services — industrial operations that the company can declare as its own.

The company aims to provide high-quality products and services while seeking out new opportunities as well. The company is already acquiring even more despite the higher interest rates and inflation data on hand.

Just this month, TVK stock announced the acquisition of Advanced Engineered Products, a leading manufacturer and service provider in Canada. While no information on financing has been put out yet, TVK stock has a strong history of finding these companies at valuable levels.

Evident in earnings

The way we can see just how valuable the company is will be by diving into earnings. TVK stock has seen growth quarter after quarter even as the market and economy remains in a difficult situation. So, let’s look at where the company has been over the last year.

The second quarter for TVK stock brought in $11,444 in net income, with sales at $176,858. By the third quarter, net income was down slightly to $9,576, with sales at $150,363. However, by the fourth quarter, net income rose once more to $15,527, with sales reaching $173,931.

Of course, the numbers are quite on the low side. Therefore, even with all this growth in share price behind it, the company still has a lot more growth to do over the next year or so—and that’s already underway.

Looking ahead

The full year for 2023 was a strong one, seeing an increase year over year across the board. Sales reached $678,350, with net income up to $49,633. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also rose to $121,565 in 2023 from just $86,669 in 2022.

After looking at the cost of sales, the company managed to walk away with a profit of $165,959 in 2023, up from $124,386 in 2022. And this allowed the company to increase its dividend by 20% to $0.60 per share.

All this to say, there is more to come from TVK stock. The company has surged in share price, but that’s with very little institutional involvement. Only 19% of shares are currently held by institutions as of writing. Meanwhile, 32% are held by insiders, showing just how strongly management believes in the company.

Bottom line

The current economic environment is a tricky one. But it’s one TVK stock has managed to wade through without a hitch. Year after year, the company has seen more and more profit. Investing now could turn into the company you brag about investing in way back when. But that only happens if you buy it on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Dividend Stocks

For Passive Income, These REITs Are a Fantastic Bet

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two small-cap REITs are making some headway in 2024, and that should continue this year and beyond as they…

Read more »

Metals
Stocks for Beginners

Steel Is in Demand: 2 Canadian Stocks That Should Benefit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Steel stocks are making a comeback, with 2024 and 2025 marked as huge years for the industry. And these two…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Stocks for Beginners

3 Legit Investing Tips From Twitter, of All Places

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three tips can see you through some very tough times and are the top pieces of advice all investors…

Read more »

edit U-turn
Stocks for Beginners

Down 19% From its 52-Week High, Can Magna Stock Turn Things Around?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna (TSX:MG) stock is a long way from 52-week highs, and even further from all-time highs, yet is there enough…

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $1,317.16 in Passive Income With Less Than $10K in Savings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for passive income? Just $10,000 can create an immense amount even in the first year. And even more if…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Dividend Stocks

3 Lesser-Known Reasons to Claim CPP Benefits Early

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While waiting until 70 certainly has many benefits, there are some Canadians who cannot afford to wait, or have reasons…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

How $250 per Month Can Create $3,000 in Annual Dividend Income

| Puja Tayal

You can start planning for retirement with just a $250 investment every month. All you need is dividend income that…

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks I’d Avoid in 2024 (And 1 I’d Buy!)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While these two stocks have fallen from grace, I would certainly consider this other top performer for 2024, if not…

Read more »