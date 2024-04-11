Member Login
Home » Investing » Nvidia Stock Is Falling Into a ‘Correction.’ Time to Buy the Dip?

Nvidia Stock Is Falling Into a ‘Correction.’ Time to Buy the Dip?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has seen shares surge in the last year, but have entered correction territory after dropping over 10% from highs.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Volatile market, stock volatility

Image source: Getty Images

After hitting all-time highs of US$974 per share, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has come back down to earth. Well, maybe only slightly. It still remains in the stratosphere as far as many investors are concerned.

Even so, this week marked Nvidia stock entering correction territory after shares have come down over 10% since hitting those highs. So the question is, “Is it time to buy?”

Jumping on board

Investors were quick to jump on Nvidia stock as the company hit correction territory of over 10%. The company surged in share price alongside artificial intelligence (AI) enthusiasm and semiconductor chip activity and interest remained strong.

It also helped that Morgan Stanley analysts raised the price target for Nvidia stock to US$1,000, up from US$795. Even so, there are quite a few other issues to contend with that could cause Nvidia stock to fall once more.

Interest rates were held steady here in Canada, and the consumer price index (CPI) actually rose by 0.4% over the previous month in the United States. This will continue to keep investors interested in Nvidia stock at an arms distance as they continue to keep cash on hand.

More competition

And there are more issues pouring in. Another is that Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced it would be rolling out its own version of an AI chip. This would be a direct challenge to Nvidia stock, which has seen growth on the back of this exact chip.

What’s more, the updated processor called Gaudi 3 will be available by the third quarter. It should also be faster and more power-efficient than the Nvidia version, H100. It will then boost performance in training AI systems, as well as running finished software. Meanwhile, Nvidia stock continues to be the main beneficiary. But that could soon change.

“People want an alternative,” Chief Executive Officer Pay Gelsinger said recently. “The world needs more suppliers, and we’re quite dedicated to providing that choice.”

What now

Not only is Nvidia aiming to get in on the action, they’re hoping to open up the arena for other competitors as well. And this could put a dent in Nvidia’s plan, which announced huge hopes for the next few years during its full-year earnings outlook.

While 2024 will continue to be a strong year for Nvidia, with more customers purchasing its products, 2026 projections could be lower. Just as with any stock, momentum can only last so long. And by 2026, there could be a downturn, though a normal one.

Despite Nvidia’s massive market share, customers will want to seek out the best option for the lowest cost. What’s more, Nvidia has partnered with some of these massive companies that won’t want to lose market share while they boost Nvidia.

So while Nvidia stock will likely continue to climb upwards in the next year, and even into 2025, by 2026 it might be time to consider cutting your losses. But for now, the company looks to be a solid choice, even as competitors attempt to get in on the action.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Intel and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

CSU Stock: The Best Canadian Growth Stock Pick in Tech?

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock could be in for a bit of dip over the nearer term.

Read more »

thinking
Tech Stocks

Is Constellation Software Stock a No-Brainer Buy?

| Adam Othman

Even the most consistent stocks are not infallible and may be vulnerable against certain conditions. So, it’s worth researching even…

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Constellation Software’s Heirs: Lumine Group and Topicus Stock Take Flight

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Check out Constellation Software stock's spin-outs Lumine Group (TSXV:LMN) and Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) stock as they enter high growth mode this…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

Why BlackBerry Stock Bounced Back This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) stock saw shares rebound after the company announced a new partnership with AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) stock.

Read more »

analyze data
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on NVIDIA? My Best Chip Stock to Buy and Hold

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Growth investors who missed out on the king of AI chips can buy and hold a TSX chip stock to…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Tech Stocks

Galaxy Digital Holdings Is a Top Stock to Buy Right Now, But Only if You Believe This 1 Thing

| Adam Othman

The right crypto stock can be a powerful buy right now, but only if significant cryptocurrencies keep going up or…

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Tech Stocks

Why BlackBerry Stock Fell 7% Last Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BlackBerry stock (TSX:BB) had a reasonable fourth quarter, but saw shares drop lower from a lawsuit filed against its CEO.

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Tech Stocks

2 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, these soaring stocks have already climbed by immense amounts. But I would all but guarantee these companies have more…

Read more »