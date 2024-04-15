Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

These dividend stocks could continue to increase dividends and enhance shareholders’ returns.

Sneha Nahata
Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil and natural gas

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX has several top-quality dividend stocks that have paid and increased dividends for decades. Further, these fundamentally strong companies have a growing earnings base, positioning them well to enhance their shareholders’ returns through increased dividend payments. These qualities make them no-brainer stocks for worry-free passive income. What stands out is that you do not require a lot of money to start investing in these dividend gems. 

With this background, let’s look at three no-brainer Canadian stocks to buy right now for less than $200. 

Enbridge 

With a track record of stellar dividend payments, a resilient business model, and visibility over its future earnings growth, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a no-brainer dividend stock to buy now. The company operates an energy infrastructure business and has paid dividends for 69 years. Notably, this Dividend Aristocrat has increased quarterly distributions for 29 consecutive years. 

Enbridge’s well-diversified income streams, high asset utilization rate, long-term contractual arrangements, and agreements to reduce the impact of commodity price and volume volatility drive its distributable cash flows (DCF) and dividend payments. Moreover, its multi-billion-dollar growth projects, strategic acquisitions, and investments in conventional and renewable energy assets provide new opportunities for growth and support its payouts. 

Enbridge has increased its dividend at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% in the past decades. Looking ahead, the company expects its DCF per share and earnings per share (EPS) to increase at a CAGR of approximately 5% in the long term. This will enable goeasy to grow its future payouts by a mid-single-digit rate. Besides reliable payouts, Enbridge offers a compelling yield of 7.8%, which is positive and supports my bullish outlook.

Canadian Utilities 

Sporting a dividend growth history of 51 years, the longest by any Canadian company, Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) is a no-brainer stock for dividend income. This utility company benefits from its regulated and contracted assets that generate high-quality earnings regardless of market conditions. Consequently, it enables Canadian Utilities to return higher dividends to its shareholders. 

The utility giant continues investing billions of dollars to expand its rate base, supporting future earnings and payouts. It also focuses on commercially secured energy infrastructure capital growth projects, which augurs well for long-term growth and adds stability to its business. 

With its growing regulated and contracted asset base, Canadian Utilities is well-positioned to distribute higher dividends in the upcoming years. Further, it offers an attractive yield of 5.9%, based on the closing price of $30.17 on April 12. 

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is the third no-brainer stock on the TSX investors could consider investing in for dependable passive income. The company operates a regulated electric utility business and generates predictable cash flows that enable it to consistently increase its dividends and enhance its shareholders’ returns. 

Thanks to its defensive business model and growing earnings base, Fortis has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years. 

Looking ahead, the company expects its rate base to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2028. This will expand its earnings and drive its distributions. Notably, Fortis expects to grow its dividend at a CAGR of 4 to 6% during the same period. Moreover, it offers a well-protected yield of 4.6%. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average CPP Benefit at Age 65 in 2024

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) can supplement the income you get from CPP.

Read more »

Airport and plane
Dividend Stocks

Is Air Canada a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

| Andrew Button

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock is very cheap. Does that make it a buy?

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Invest $100 Each Month to Create $260.79 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors who only have a bit to put aside should certainly consider this ETF. It offers you the passive income…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $10,000 in These 4 Stocks and Get Over $400 of Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Wondering how much passive income you could earn by investing $10,000? Here's a diversified portfolio of four quality dividend stocks.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

These 3 Dividend Stocks (With Great Yields) Are on Sale Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid cash flows and cheaper valuation, these three dividend stocks are excellent buys right now.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $2,500 Per Year Tax-Free

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality TFSA dividend stocks such as Enbridge can help you earn a steady stream of passive income in 2024.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Forget Canopy Growth: 3 Utility Stocks to Buy Instead

| Adam Othman

These top Canadian utility stocks look like excellent buys to protect and grow your capital.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 30% to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Keyera is an energy infrastructure company that pays shareholders a forward yield of almost 6%. Is KEY stock a good…

Read more »