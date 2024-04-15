Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put it in This ETF

Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put it in This ETF

Canadian investors should consider gaining exposure to low-cost exchange-traded funds that track the S&P 500 index.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are arguably the best way for beginner investors to gain exposure to the equity market. ETFs are easy-to-understand financial instruments that allow you to generate inflation-beating returns at a low cost.

What is an ETF and how do they work?

Generally, an ETF holds a basket of stocks or bonds that can be purchased by investors on an exchange. You generally buy units of an ETF, which is then used to meet a certain objective. For instance, if you buy shares of a fund that tracks the S&P 500 index, your money will be invested in the 500 largest companies south of the border. Similarly, you can buy technology ETFs or energy ETFs (and much more), depending on factors such as your age, risk appetite, and financial goals.

ETFs are similar to mutual funds, but there are key differences you need to understand. First, you invest a certain amount in mutual funds that are priced once each day. Alternatively, ETFs can be purchased on major exchanges and are as liquid as stocks. Like stocks, the prices of ETFs fluctuate throughout the trading session.

Typically, an ETF tracks a particular index, making it passive in nature. However, there are a few active indices that hire portfolio managers to invest funds. While passive ETFs aim to match an index’s performance, active funds want to beat index returns.

ETFs charge a fee to manage your funds, which are called expense ratios. An ETF with a 1% expense ratio will mean you pay $1 in fees for every $100 you invest. So, it’s better to choose an ETF with a lower expense ratio, which can translate to significant savings over time.

Pros and cons of ETF investing

There are several advantages to investing in ETFs. First, these funds provide low-cost exposure to a variety of stocks, bonds, and other asset classes. Second, these instruments take the guesswork out of investing, allowing you to match index returns over time, which have consistently outpaced inflation.

Third, ETFs are more liquid than mutual funds and can be easily traded via a broking platform. Fourth, investing in the stock market is complicated and requires a lot of time and expertise. ETFs aim to democratize the process of investing and should account for the majority of your investment portfolio.

Alternatively, as ETFs own an assortment of stocks, they don’t offer significant upside potential compared to individual stocks. Moreover, ETFs are low-cost, but they are not free. For example, you don’t have to pay any management fees for owning a stock but do so while investing in ETFs.

Where to invest $500 right now

So, if you have $500 to invest right now, consider allocating the funds to an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 index. The S&P 500 offers exposure to some of the largest companies in the world, such as Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Meta, and Amazon.

One TSX ETF that tracks the S&P 500 index is Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:VSP). In the last six decades, the S&P 500 index has returned more than 10% annually after adjusting for dividends. An investment of $500 each month will help you accumulate more than $668,000 over 25 years, given annual returns of 10%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Growing plant shoots on coins
Investing

2 Smaller Growth Stocks That Are Picking Up Steam

| Joey Frenette

MDA (TSX:MDA) and Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) are top mid-cap growth plays for the long run!

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Invest $100 Each Month to Create $260.79 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors who only have a bit to put aside should certainly consider this ETF. It offers you the passive income…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Investing

TFSA Investors: Where to Invest $7,000 in 2024

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors can invest $7,000 in these top Canadian stocks to earn solid tax-free capital gains.

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

TSX at Record Highs: Is it Too Late to Start Investing?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite its recent surge, the TSX Composite still offers great opportunities for investors to multiply their hard-earned savings over the…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $10,000 in These 4 Stocks and Get Over $400 of Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Wondering how much passive income you could earn by investing $10,000? Here's a diversified portfolio of four quality dividend stocks.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy TD Stock for Its 5.2% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

TD Bank stock trades 27% from all-time highs, offering shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 5.2%. Is TD Bank stock…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Bank Stocks

EQB Stock Has a Real Chance of Turning $500 Into $1,000 by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

EQB is an undervalued dividend paying TSX bank stock that should more than double in market cap by the end…

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

With Gold Soaring, Here’s 1 Mining Stock I’d Buy Now

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) stock could continue to move higher as the precious metal skyrockets in 2024.

Read more »