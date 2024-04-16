1 Not-So-Secret Way to Make Even More Money This Year

This is one of the most effective ways of saving for investments and could leave Canadians feeling as if they got a raise!

The secret I’m going to tell you about is not a side hustle. I’m not even recommending you downsize or sell things, or anything else that would cause you more stress. We don’t need any of that these days.

Instead, we’re going to look at a not-so-secret way of creating even more cash. Anyone can do it, no matter the income. And that can be turned into even more cash by investing once you’ve put enough aside.

Net-zero budgeting

During a downturn, recession, economic volatility, or whatever you want to call it, Canadians already know they need to cut back. I am certain you’ve done this already. But whether it’s skipping that coffee on the way to work or even biking instead of taking the car, eventually, it’s not going to cut it anymore.

That’s when it’s time to consider the net-zero budgeting method. This budgeting method is when Canadians can use the strategy to ensure their expenses aren’t exceeding their income. The result is a balance of zero at the end of each month. And unlike traditional budgeting, which often sets limits on spending in each category, this budget focuses on giving each dollar a specific purpose.

First, Canadians will need to calculate their net income, including salaries, bonuses, and investment returns. Then, identify all expenses, from fixed costs like rent to variable ones like gas and dining out. Then, you’ll assign every single dollar of income to a specific category, such as necessities, a savings goal, and debt repayment.

You’ll save more

I get it. By assigning every dollar, it sounds like you’re spending every dollar. But that’s not the case. Instead, you’ll be efficiently allocating all of your resources to a different purpose. It will also help if your focus is on debt repayment because you won’t be tempted to spend on non-essentials. If your dollar isn’t assigned to it, you can’t spend it.

Remember that you’ll also be allocating spending to your savings and investments! So, each and every month, you’ll be putting aside more and more. And as you get used to the budget and see your savings increase, that can help motivate you to create even more money!

Over time, this method of saving can help you achieve your goals incredibly quickly. But to achieve your goals even faster, the best thing you can do is, of course, start investing.

Where to invest

If you don’t have a lot of cash to invest in the beginning, that’s fine! But as you start saving more, you can start investing more. So, you’ll want to invest in a company that will provide you with as much growth and cash as possible.

In this case, consider a real estate investment trust (REIT) such as Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN). This industrial REIT continues to be in high demand, as we need industrial properties to store, ship, and assemble products.

Granite stock has seen stable occupancy and rent repayments because of this, allowing shares to climb higher and keeping its dividend stable. Shares are up 14% since the October market bottom, and investors can gain a 4.46% dividend yield as well!

So, there you have it. Couple a strong dividend stock with stable growth and a net-zero budget, and you’ll be far richer this year — all from the same amount you were making at the start of 2024.