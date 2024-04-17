Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Stocks That Benefit From Higher Interest Rates

3 Stocks That Benefit From Higher Interest Rates

Take advantage of these higher interest rates rather than worry over them by investing in these three top-notch dividend stocks.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background

Image source: Getty Images

Higher interest rates overall aren’t exactly too great for the average Canadian. Higher rates mean higher costs when it comes to loans, which most of us have seen through higher mortgage rates. After a pandemic that saw some of the lowest interest rates, those are now coming up for renewal. And that means signing at interest rates we haven’t seen in over a decade at least.

Yet there are ways to make back some of that cash. And that comes from investing in companies that can take advantage of these higher interest rates. So, with that in mind, here are three companies I would invest in during periods of higher interest rates.

Banks

Canadian banks can do well during this time, as higher interest rates mean they can charge higher costs for services. And some of those services remain essential, such as wealth and commercial management. This is why I would certainly consider Canadian banks that are strong in this space.

It’s also why Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) has done so well. Its wealth and commercial management business has remained strong for decades. Yet now, it’s even expanding. This comes from its purchase of HSBC Canada.

The investment leaves Royal Bank stock with not just a new list of clientele but also high-income newcomers to Canada. Investors then can see why shares have risen back near 52-week highs, with shares up 22% since the market bottom. And with a dividend yield of 4.09%, that’s even more cash to consider.

Insurance

Another area that remains essential for most Canadians is insurance, though it depends on what kind. Property and casualty insurance are both two kinds of insurance that Canadians need, no matter what. And it’s why Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) is one of the best options to consider.

The company’s insurance arm and underwriting business have not just kept Fairfax stock afloat but also growing. This will continue as interest rates remain high. But if you think it will come down afterwards, think again.

Fairfax stock’s chief executive officer Prem Watsa also uses this period of high rates and inflation to look for struggling businesses. This allows the company to invest in these value companies when the market regains strength. And it’s why the stock has done so well for decades. So, with shares up 61% in the last year and a divided yield at 1.39%, it’s another strong one to consider among higher interest rates.

Loans

Banks aren’t the only companies that provide loans. In fact, there are more options than ever, and Canadians are always looking for the best deal during higher interest rates. This is why a company such as goeasy (TSX:GSY) continues to be a strong option.

In a high interest rate environment, goeasy stock has seen Canadians seek it out for a lower-rate option — without going to the riskier, smaller institutions. Meanwhile, during a lower-rate environment, Canadians are taking out more loans at lower rates. So, it’s a win-win for the company.

It’s no wonder then that goeasy stock has continued to climb higher, with a 2.83% dividend yield and shares up 73% in the last year alone! And it’s only likely to climb even higher.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Goeasy and Royal Bank Of Canada. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

Want to Make $10,000 in Passive Income This Year? Invest $103,000 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

| Puja Tayal

Can you earn $10,000 in passive income in 2024? You can by investing $103,000 in these ultra-high-yielding stocks.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$50 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Andrew Button

First National Financial (TSX:FN) is a high-yield monthly-pay dividend stock.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: Don’t Miss These High-Yield Deals

| Andrew Walker

These great Canadian dividend stocks now offer high yields.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

3 Steps to Creating the Perfect Passive Income Portfolio With $0 in Savings!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for extra income, but don't have the extra income to spare, here is how investors can get…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Forget Air Canada: Buy This Magnificent Utilities Stock Instead

| Daniel Da Costa

With so much uncertainty in the economy and with Air Canada facing several headwinds, here's a utility stock you can…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Blue-Chip Stocks = Reliable Dividend Income for Retirement

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors should invest in quality dividend stocks that offer them a growing payout and an attractive yield.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Got $100? 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are some great top Canadian stocks on the market to buy and hold right now. Here's a look at…

Read more »

online shopping
Dividend Stocks

Why Shopify Fell 1.83% Monday

| Andrew Button

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) crashed 1.83% Monday. Here's why.

Read more »