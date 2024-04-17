Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » How Long Would It Take to Turn $20,000 Into $100,000 With TSX Dividend Stocks?

How Long Would It Take to Turn $20,000 Into $100,000 With TSX Dividend Stocks?

Here’s how a historical investment in TSX dividend stocks would have fared.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH

Image source: Getty Images

The idea is simple: you pick dividend-paying stocks, and these stocks pay you regularly. Reinvest these payments back into buying more shares, and the cycle of growth spirals upward. And if you’re picking stocks that not only pay dividends but also grow them consistently, you’re on the fast track.

Now, if you’re wondering how this strategy pans out over time, we need to crunch some historical numbers. How long does it actually take for a $20,000 investment in stable TSX dividend stocks to grow to $100,000 through the power of compounding dividends? Let’s do the math.

Setting some guidelines

Before we dive into projections and backtesting, we need to address the elephant in the room: survivorship bias. It would be far too convenient – and misleading – to handpick dividend stocks that have shone in the last decade. That’s not how the real-world of investing works.

Ideally, to get a realistic sense of potential growth, we’d look at a Canadian dividend ETF with a solid track record spanning a couple of decades. Unfortunately, such an ETF with the requisite history just isn’t available yet.

In lieu of this, we’re turning to the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU) as a stand-in. It’s not exclusively a dividend fund, but with a robust yield of around 3% as of today, it’s a fair representation of what a Canadian blue-chip dividend approach might yield.

Plus, we have access to data dating back to the year 2000, which gives us a substantial timeline for our analysis that’s less sensitive to recent events.

The results

If you had invested $20,000 in XIU back in the year 2000 and reinvested all the quarterly dividends diligently, your investment would have grown to $100,274 by 2024.

This would equate to a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. While this figure may not be as dramatic as some high-flying tech stocks, it represents stable and consistent growth over the years.

The standard deviation (Stdev), a measure of volatility, was 14%, indicating that the investment had a moderate level of risk. The best year saw a return of 31.3%, showcasing the potential for significant upside in good market years.

However, it wasn’t without its rough patches: the worst year saw a decline of -31.1%, and the investment experienced a maximum drawdown, or peak-to-trough loss, of -47.8% during particularly turbulent market periods like the 2008 financial crisis.

The takeaway? This backtest scenario underscores the power of dividend reinvestment and potential for steady, long-term growth by investing in a diversified basket of Canadian blue-chip stocks.

It’s a testament to the adage that “time in the market beats timing the market,” with two decades of disciplined investing and reinvestment leading to a fivefold increase in the initial capital.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $100 Every Month

| Robin Brown

Want to earn an extra $100 per month in investment passive income? Here's how much cash you would need to…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,450 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $1,000/Year in Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's how to generate $1,000 in annual passive income with Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) stock.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Ranking Inflation Rates in Canada: How Does Your City Stack Up?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation rates stoked higher for some cities, but dropped for others. So let's look at how your city stacked up,…

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

Inflation Is Up (Again): What Investors Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation ticked higher in Canada this month, but core inflation was lower. Here's how investors can take advantage during this…

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

Want to Make $10,000 in Passive Income This Year? Invest $103,000 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

| Puja Tayal

Can you earn $10,000 in passive income in 2024? You can by investing $103,000 in these ultra-high-yielding stocks.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$50 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Andrew Button

First National Financial (TSX:FN) is a high-yield monthly-pay dividend stock.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: Don’t Miss These High-Yield Deals

| Andrew Walker

These great Canadian dividend stocks now offer high yields.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

3 Steps to Creating the Perfect Passive Income Portfolio With $0 in Savings!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for extra income, but don't have the extra income to spare, here is how investors can get…

Read more »