Member Login
Home » Investing » Want to Make $10,000 in Passive Income This Year? Invest $103,000 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to Make $10,000 in Passive Income This Year? Invest $103,000 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Can you earn $10,000 in passive income in 2024? You can by investing $103,000 in these ultra-high-yielding stocks.

Puja Tayal
Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset

Image source: Getty Images

A smart investor knows that keeping cash idle depreciates your money, especially when high inflation is sticky. While your cash or savings in fixed deposits cannot beat inflation, investing in stocks can. The recent dip in the market has created an opportunity to lock in ultra-high yields of 8 to 12% in relatively safer dividend stocks. Generally, higher yield is associated with higher risk. While these stocks carry risk in a high-interest rate environment, they also have a stable long-term outlook. 

Three ultra-high-yield dividend stocks that can give you $10,000 in passive income 

Enbridge stock 

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock has slipped 4.9% as oil prices fell below US$85. However, it does not impact its ability to pay dividends. The stock will remain slightly volatile in the short term as Enbridge takes on more debt to fund the acquisition of three gas utilities in the United States. However, the company has done its math and ensured the acquisition brings in stable cash flows and helps it service debt and increase dividends by 3% till 2026. Simultaneously, the company is building new gas pipelines. As they come into operation, they will increase cash flow, contributing to 5% dividend growth beyond 2026. 

Enbridge’s low-risk business model (65 to 70% of distributable cash flow is paid as dividends) can help you earn inflation-adjusted passive income. As the stock is rangebound ($40-$57), you can invest a large amount when it trades near its low and lock in the ultra-high dividend yield, as the dividend will keep growing by 3% while your cost per share remains unchanged at $45.50. Enbridge’s yield is 8%, with a $3.66 annual dividend per share. Its dividend could increase to $3.88 (2026), increasing the yield to 8.5%. 

Fiera Capital stock

Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) stock has slipped 5.8% along with the TSX. This investment management company’s performance depends upon the performance of equity markets. It earns revenue from base management fees it collects from public and private investors and performance management fees if the assets do well. When interest rates are high, equity tends to underperform as people don’t have enough liquidity to invest in stocks. 

However, Fiera Capital enjoys relatively stable cash flows that have helped it pay regular dividends since 2010. It grew its dividends when the stock market performed well (2013-2019). However, its dividends have been stable since 2020 as the pandemic (2020-21), the tech bubble bursting (2022), and the high interest rates (2023) kept equity markets volatile

In 2023, its dividends exceeded its free cash flow per share as the equity markets were weak. Fiera Capital’s stock price fell 47% between January and October 2023. However, a revival in the equity market when the Fed announced a pause in rate hikes in October sent the stock up 100% by March 2024. This stock can give you an 11.6% yield and capital appreciation if you buy the dip. It is still trading 40% below its average trading price of $10.5, making it a buy. It is a risky stock, but it also gives handsome returns. 

Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT stock has slipped 4% in the last five days as hopes of interest rate cuts dimmed. The REIT earns all its rental income in US dollars from its 117 properties in America. The REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 81.1%, which hints that it can continue paying distributions. 

How a $103,000 investment can give $10,000 in passive income this year? 

DetailsEnbridgeSlate Grocery RFEITFiera CapitalTotal
Stock Price$45.55$11.33$7.42 
Dividend Per Share$3.66$1.16$0.86 
Invested Amount$40,000$33,000$30,000$103,000.00
No. of Shares8782,9134,043 
Annual Dividend$3,214.05$3,375.73$3,477.09$10,066.87
Yield8.04%10.23%11.59%9.77%

I have allocated a higher amount to Enbridge as it is safer than the other two. A $40,000 investment today can buy you 878 Enbridge shares that will pay $3,214 in annual dividends at $3.66 dividend per share. Similarly, you can buy 2,913 shares of Slate Grocery REIT for $33,000 and 4,043 shares of Fiera Capital for $30,000. Since the first four months’ dividend has already been distributed, you can earn $10,000 in dividends by April 2025. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, Fiera Capital, and Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$50 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Andrew Button

First National Financial (TSX:FN) is a high-yield monthly-pay dividend stock.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: Don’t Miss These High-Yield Deals

| Andrew Walker

These great Canadian dividend stocks now offer high yields.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

3 Steps to Creating the Perfect Passive Income Portfolio With $0 in Savings!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for extra income, but don't have the extra income to spare, here is how investors can get…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Benefit From Higher Interest Rates

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Take advantage of these higher interest rates rather than worry over them by investing in these three top-notch dividend stocks.

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Forget Air Canada: Buy This Magnificent Utilities Stock Instead

| Daniel Da Costa

With so much uncertainty in the economy and with Air Canada facing several headwinds, here's a utility stock you can…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

Blue-Chip Stocks = Reliable Dividend Income for Retirement

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors should invest in quality dividend stocks that offer them a growing payout and an attractive yield.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Got $100? 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are some great top Canadian stocks on the market to buy and hold right now. Here's a look at…

Read more »

online shopping
Dividend Stocks

Why Shopify Fell 1.83% Monday

| Andrew Button

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) crashed 1.83% Monday. Here's why.

Read more »