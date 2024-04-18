Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Dollarama Stock Is Rising, But Is it Still a Buy?

Dollarama Stock Is Rising, But Is it Still a Buy?

Dollarama’s seemingly evergreen business model, continued expansion efforts, and initiatives to improve productivity make it a great Canadian stock to buy now and hold for the long term.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
thinking

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re looking for a reliable stock that has the potential to continue yielding strong positive returns irrespective of economic cycles, you might want to consider Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock.

This Canadian discount retailer has been among the top-performing stocks on the TSX for a long time, delivering an outstanding 668% in the last 10 years. In 2024 alone, DOL stock has surged nearly 19% against the TSX Composite’s 3.3% year-to-date gains. As a result, Dollarama now trades at $113.43 per share with $31.5 billion in market capitalization.

But is Dollarama still a good stock to buy at its current price level, or has it become too expensive? Let’s take a closer look at its financial growth trends, fundamental outlook, and growth prospects to find out.

Why Dollarama stock has been rallying for several years

The very first question that might hit your mind is, what’s so special about Dollarama, which has been attracting investors for several years? The answer lies in its consistent sales and earnings growth, driven by its strategic expansion plans and value proposition. Dollarama operates over 1,550 stores across Canada, offering various essential and other products at low prices.

Despite the global pandemic-related operational challenges and other macroeconomic hurdles, the company has been able to increase its store count. To add optimism, its comparable store sales have also seen positive growth over the years as it continues to maintain a healthy gross margin and a strong cash flow.

Even during tough economic times, the sales of Dollarama’s discounted products remain strong, allowing it to continue growing financially irrespective of economic cycles. This could be the primary reason why DOL stock has rallied in 13 out of the last 14 years (even after excluding its gains in 2024).

Earlier this month, on April 4, Dollarama announced the financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal year 2024 (ended in January). Even as inflationary pressures and high interest rates continue to affect consumer spending, the company’s total sales during the fiscal year jumped more than 16% YoY (year over year) to $5.9 billion. Besides the addition of new store locations to its network, a 12.8% YoY increase in its comparable store sales contributed positively to its revenue growth.

Stronger comparable store sales also helped Dollarama post a solid 29% YoY increase in its adjusted earnings to $3.56 per share for fiscal year 2024, which exceeded Bay Street analysts’ expectations of $3.46 per share.

A company’s sales growth would not matter much if it didn’t lead to increased profits. And Dollarama’s latest results didn’t disappoint on this front, as its adjusted net profit margin in fiscal 2024 expanded to 17.2% from 15.9% a year ago.

These initiatives could accelerate growth

In fiscal year 2024, Dollarama added 65 net new stores to its large network, increasing its total store count to 1,551 locations. Moreover, the company plans to maintain its base of new store openings in its fiscal year 2025.

Besides that, the company plans to continue focusing on improving efficiency by taking more labour productivity initiatives going forward. Given these expansion efforts and proactive initiatives, I expect Dollarama’s financial growth trends to accelerate further over the long term, making it a great stock to buy now and hold for the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

money while you sleep
Stocks for Beginners

The Investor’s Sleep Test: When to Know it’s Time to Sell

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you not catching enough shut-eye? It's likely because of finances, but don't worry! Here is how to gauge what…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Ranking Inflation Rates in Canada: How Does Your City Stack Up?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation rates stoked higher for some cities, but dropped for others. So let's look at how your city stacked up,…

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

Inflation Is Up (Again): What Investors Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation ticked higher in Canada this month, but core inflation was lower. Here's how investors can take advantage during this…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

3 Steps to Creating the Perfect Passive Income Portfolio With $0 in Savings!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for extra income, but don't have the extra income to spare, here is how investors can get…

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Stocks for Beginners

If the Best Offence Is a Good Defence, This Stock Is a Winner

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want an essential stock, defence stocks are definitely ones to consider. And CAE stock is seeing an increase…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Got $100? 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are some great top Canadian stocks on the market to buy and hold right now. Here's a look at…

Read more »

edit Woman in skates works on laptop
Stocks for Beginners

1 Passive Income Stream and 1 Dividend Stock for $491.80 in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Need to invest but have nothing to start with? This passive income stream and dividend stock are exactly where you…

Read more »

Chalk outline of two arrows pointing in opposite directions
Dividend Stocks

How to Make $1 Million in 10 Years Through Saving and Investing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to make $1 million in a decade? Follow these tips on how to cut back to save and invest…

Read more »