Don’t Look Now, But These 3 TSX Stocks Look Poised for a Nice Rally

Three TSX stocks are rising amid the elevated market volatility due to rate-cut uncertainties and geopolitical risks.

Lower interest rates are tailwinds for stocks and could trigger a bull run. However, the Bank of Canada still needs to decide when to start rate cuts. Some economists say the policy rate is ripe for a cut in June, while others warn it might be too soon.

Meanwhile, Canadian stocks are on a roller coaster due to rate cut uncertainties and geopolitical risks. But believe it or not, three TSX stocks continue to defy market volatility. They are outperforming with enormous upside potential.

Bright Outlook

Héroux-Devtek (TSX:HRX) reported impressive revenue and income growth in the first nine months of 2023. Sales increased 15% to $445.7 million versus the same period in 2022, while net income soared 133.2% year over year to $17.58 million. As of this writing, the industrial stock is up 28.95% year to date. The current share price of $19.60 could rise further when the full-year results come out.

The $659.6 million company operates in the aerospace & defence industry and is the world’s third-largest landing gear manufacturer. Despite the challenging supply chain environment, the stabilized production system and pricing initiatives enabled throughput and profitability to return to historical levels.

Héroux-Devtek’s president and chief executive officer (CEO), Martin Brassard, maintains a bright outlook for the aerospace market. He expects continued upward trends in sales volume and profitability that will exceed the company’s past sales and margins.

Significant pipeline momentum

Technology was the top-performing sector in 2023, but has slumped in 2024. Nonetheless, Converge Technology Solutions (TSX:CTS) outperforms with its market-beating return. At $5.32 per share, current investors are up 28.74% year to date in addition to the 0.75% dividend.

The $1.08 billion software-enabled IT and cloud solutions provider delivers artificial intelligence (AI), advanced analytics, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and application modernization, including digital workplace offerings to clients in various industries.

Expect the rally to sustain because of the thriving business. In 2023, total revenue jumped 25% to $2.7 billion versus 2022. While the net loss for the year was $6.4 million, net income in Q4 2023 reached $4.78 million compared to the $4.65 net loss in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022.

Its CEO, Shaun Maine, said Converge has a significant pipeline momentum in 2024 due to the strong demand for legacy modernizations, advanced customer-centric solutions, and massive interest in AI solutions.

In good position

Thinkific Labs (TSX:THNC) is soaring (+14.91% year to date) and has plenty of room to grow. Thus, this blossoming tech stock is a steal at $3.70 per share. The $599.9 million company’s cloud-based software platform enables entrepreneurs and businesses, regardless of size, to create, market, and sell digital learning products.

Total revenue in 2023 rose 15% to $59.1 million versus 2022, while commerce revenue soared 92% year over year to $5.8 million. The net loss improved to $9.8 million compared to $36.4 million a year ago. Its CEO, Greg Smith, said, “Thinkific is in a good position to accelerate top-line growth while maintaining our commitment to remain profitable.”  

Defying headwinds

Héroux-Devtek, Converge Technology Solutions, and Thinkific Labs are rising in 2024. Their rally is unstoppable amid the elevated market volatility

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Thinkific Labs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

