5 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for April 2024

5 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for April 2024

Are you looking for a great mix of growth and passive income? Check out these five high-quality Canadian dividend stocks.

Robin Brown
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

Canada is chock-full of dividend stocks. Yet, not all are created equal, and investors need to be cautious about what they buy. Dividend yield should be one of the lowest factors in an investment decision.

Those seeking high dividend yields have been demolished over the past few years. Rather, look for quality stocks that also happen to pay (and hopefully grow) their dividends. Here are five of the best Canadian dividend stocks to look at buying today.

A financial stock with growth and income

goeasy (TSX:GSY) only yields 2.7% today. However, that hardly seems to matter when the stock has risen by 280% in five years and 853% over the past 10 years.

The dividend is still an important part of the return formula for goeasy, though. Its dividend per share has grown by a 30.89% compound annual rate over the past decade!

Earnings per share has increased by a similar rate. That indicates that the dividend is very sustainable and likely to keep growing at the same rate as the business.

As one of Canada’s largest non-prime lenders, goeasy continues to have a large runway to grow its customer base and expand its product assortment. This stock still has a great opportunity for strong total returns ahead.

A top Canadian energy stock for variable dividends

Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) only pays a 1.85% dividend yield. However, that is only for its base dividends. That ignores some of the massive quarterly special dividends that it has been paying over the past three years.

Tourmaline has very low debt, so it has committed to paying out most of its excess cash to shareholders. Its chief executive officer and executive are major shareholders, so incentives are aligned. As as Canada’s largest natural gas producer, it is also one of Canada’s most efficient and profitable energy stocks.

Natural gas has been in the dumps over the past year, but that won’t last forever. Investors have a good chance to pick up this dividend payer at good value before the market recovers.

A bigger yield

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) is a good play if you want a larger upfront dividend yield. It is a major energy infrastructure provider in Western Canada. Around 85% of its cash flows are contracted, which largely supports its 5.6% dividend.

The company has been generating strong excess cash in the past few years, and it has a sector-leading balance sheet. That provides quite a bit of optionality for it to invest in growth projects in the coming years.

A stable dividend stock in any portfolio

Another great dividend stock for stable monthly income is Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN). This stock yields 4.5% and pays its distribution monthly.

Granite has an incredibly resilient portfolio of manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics industrial properties. It has long-term leases, high-quality tenants, and the opportunity to steadily grow rents in the coming years. It has an excellent balance sheet and a top management team.

For a low-risk, steady-growth stock with a record of dividend growth, Granite is a quality pick at an attractive valuation today.

A smaller bank stock set to get much larger

EQB (TSX:EQB) is known as Canada’s challenger bank because of its unique, digital-only platform. The company has been able to earn elevated margins and strong profit growth because of its low-cost operating model.

EQB has increased its profit per share by 16% compounded annually over a decade. Its dividend per share has risen annually by a 17.4% compounded rate. Right now, the stock yields only 2%.

With Canada’s population quickly growing, EQB has a great opportunity to keep capturing market share. If the bank can continue to execute, dividend growth and capital growth should continue to provide a great combination of total returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Goeasy, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool recommends EQB, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, Pembina Pipeline, and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

