Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

These essential and valuable value stocks are the perfect addition to any portfolio, especially if you have $5,000 you want to see grow higher!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

Image source: Getty Images

Looking for a deal? You’ve come to the right place. Canadian investors might believe that it can be tricky to find value stocks on the TSX today. Especially if you’re looking to park $5,000 into these stocks and keep the money there for years.

But if you’re looking for value stocks, it comes down to a few fundamentals. Value stocks tend to be companies that are undervalued relative to their intrinsic worth. They tend to offer low price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book ratios (P/B), a high dividend yield, and strong balance sheet. So let’s find three value stocks that should fit right into this category.

GFL

First up we have GFL Environmental (TSX:GFL). This Canadian-based environmental services company specializes in waste management and environmental solutions. GFL stock provides a wide range of environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers. Its services include waste collection, disposal, recycling, organics processing, soil remediation, liquid waste management, and infrastructure services such as soil and water treatment. 

Acquisitions have been a key driver of GFL’s growth strategy. The company has a history of acquiring complementary businesses to expand its geographic footprint, service offerings, and customer base. What’s more, the company has demonstrated strong financial performance since its inception. The Revenues and earnings have steadily grown, reflecting its expanding customer base, diversified service portfolio, and operational efficiency.

Yet the stock currently trades at just 2 times earnings and 2.4 times book value. The dividend yield is lower at 0.17%, but higher than the five-year average of 0.15%. And with major growth in the last few years, it is certainly a value stock to consider.

TFII

Now I get it. TFI International (TSX:TFII) recently fell in share price after announcing more acquisitions. It seems investors want the company to hold onto their cash. But if we hope to see the company expand in the years to come, TFII stock is doing exactly the right thing.

The North American transportation and logistics company operates through various business segments, each specializing in different areas of transportation and logistics. And TFI International has a history of growth through strategic acquisitions. The company has acquired numerous transportation and logistics businesses over the years to expand its service offerings, enter new markets, and enhance its competitive position. These acquisitions have contributed to TFI International’s growth and diversification.

Meanwhile, shares of the value stock trade at just 24.4 times earnings as of writing, with a 1.13% dividend yield. The value stock is also up 21% in the last year alone, even after dropping from the recent news. And that could turn around soon with first quarter earnings just around the corner.

MEG Energy

Finally, we’ll finish off with value stock MEG Energy (TSX:MEG). Shares of the company have grown higher over the last year, and yet it continues to be one of the value stocks to consider. After all, the oil sands company operates within one of the largest oil sands deposits in the world.

MEG Energy has steadily increased its production capacity at the Christina Lake Project over the years. The company’s reserves consist primarily of bitumen resources located within the Athabasca oil sands region. MEG Energy continues to invest in the development of its reserves and optimization of production facilities to maximize efficiency and profitability.

So now, with shares trading at 16 times earnings and 1.9 times book value, it certainly looks like a deal. While it does not have a dividend, that may change as the company expands. For now, look forward to the growth you get from this value stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why Canadian Utilities Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

| Puja Tayal

Canadian Utilities stock is down 23% in the last year. Even if it wasn’t down, it is a dividend stock…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Magnificent Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

| Andrew Button

High yield stocks like BCE (TSX:BCE) can add a lot of income to your portfolio.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

1 Growth Stock Down 24% to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

With this impressive growth stock trading more than 20% off its high, it's the perfect stock to buy right now…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

What Should Investors Watch in Aecon Stock’s Earnings Report?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Aecon (TSX:ARE) stock has earnings coming out this week, and after disappointing fourth-quarter results, this is what investors should watch.

Read more »

Freight Train
Dividend Stocks

CNR Stock: Can the Top Stock Keep it Up?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR (TSX:CNR) stock has had a pretty crazy last few years, but after a strong fourth quarter, can the top…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Ready for Dividend Hikes in 2024

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks should boost their distributions this year.

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Dividend Stocks

TC Energy Stock: An Undervalued 7.8% Dividend Stock

| Kay Ng

TC Energy stock appears to be trading at a discount of about 20%.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 13% to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Parkland (TSX:PKI) stock may be down by 13%, but shares are still way up in the last year. So, this…

Read more »