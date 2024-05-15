2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy and Hold for Great Long-Term Potential

Semiconductor stocks aren’t a phase, but growth stocks that have a place in every part of our lives. So they could be the biggest winners.

If you were to ask me what semiconductors were just a few years ago, I would have looked at you like a confused puppy. Yet since then, those even semi-interested in the market likely know what semiconductors are. Or if not, they’ve certainly heard of major semiconductor stock winner Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Shares of Nvidia stock surged in the last year as artificial intelligence (AI) interest surged. Because what AI companies need, and will always need, are semiconductors. Yet even without AI, suddenly investors became aware as to just why we need semiconductors in every aspect of our lives.

Why semiconductors

As mentioned, semiconductors are part of all aspects of our society. In fact, semiconductors are the backbone of modern technology. As technology continues to advance, the demand for semiconductors increases. From smartphones to autonomous vehicles, semiconductors are integral components in a wide array of products and industries.

What’s more, it’s not just from AI. With the use of the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and 5G technology, the demand for semiconductors is expected to remain robust. This sustained demand creates a favourable environment for semiconductor companies.

Furthermore, the semiconductor industry operates within a complex global supply chain. Certain geopolitical events or disruptions can lead to supply shortages, driving up the prices of semiconductor stocks. Additionally, the consolidation within the industry can provide opportunities for well-positioned companies to capture market share and drive growth. And all this positions investors for long-term growth.

But, which semiconductor stocks are the best?

Celestica

Of all the semiconductor stocks out there, even Nvidia stock couldn’t beat the growth seen by Celestica (TSX:CLS) in the last year. Shares of CLS stock are up 344% in the last year at the time of writing this article. All thanks to semiconductor stock interest.

The company is an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company, providing a range of manufacturing services and solutions to global customers in various industries, including aerospace and defence, automotive, communications, computing, healthcare, industrial, and semiconductor.

What’s more, the company continues to look valuable even with a higher share price. The company recently reported its first quarter, increasing its full-year guidance for 2024 far above expectations. Overall, CLS stock simply looks like a well-managed, solid semiconductor stock with a strong long-term outlook. So don’t let that 344% scare you off. There could certainly be more to come.

BlackBerry

Former meme-stock and smartphone maker BlackBerry (TSX:BB) is another long-term winner in the semiconductor industry, especially for its interest in QNX software. While BlackBerry stock isn’t a semiconductor manufacturer itself, it has had a significant relationship with the semiconductor industry, particularly in its earlier years when it was known for its BlackBerry smartphones.

Since its acquisition of QNX Software Systems in 2010, the company has become the leading provider of real-time operating systems, middleware, development tools, and services for embedded systems, including automotive infotainment systems, industrial automation, medical devices, and more. While QNX itself does not manufacture semiconductors, its software solutions are often integrated into systems that use semiconductor components.

And what’s more, BlackBerry stock is finally seeing some positive growth again. Shares jumped on strong earnings that far outpaced estimates for the first quarter of 2024. As shares continue to climb on strong semiconductor demand, BlackBerry stock could climb once more to heights not seen since 2021.