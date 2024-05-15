Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Coca-Cola’s Dividend Be in 1 Year?

Where Will Coca-Cola’s Dividend Be in 1 Year?

This blue-chip consumer staples giant has now increased dividends for 61 years in a row.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
The tops of soda cans

Image source: Getty Images.

As an investor, there’s something special about receiving a quarterly dividend payment – it’s basically a reward for your ownership in a company.

And when that investment also allows me to enjoy a Coke, it explains why The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is one of the few individual stocks I hold.

Coca-Cola isn’t just any company; it’s a dividend powerhouse. Having increased its payouts for 62 consecutive years, it now offers a robust yield of 3.10%.

Here, I’ll share my predictions for where Coca-Cola’s dividend might be in a year, alongside some historical data to show how its investors have fared over time.

Coca-Cola dividend history

Now, if you’re thinking of buying Coca-Cola today for the next dividend, you’ll have to wait a bit. Why? It recently went ex-dividend in mid-March.

When a stock goes “ex-dividend,” it means that anyone who buys the stock from that day onwards will not be eligible for the next dividend payment.

For example, Coca-Cola most recently went ex-dividend on March 14, 2024, with a dividend of $0.485 USD per share, which was payable on April 1, 2024.

This dividend payment of $0.485 is what you receive quarterly, and it’s expected that the next three payments for 2024 will be at the same rate.

Looking back at Coca-Cola’s dividend history, the company paid $0.46 per share quarterly in 2023, $0.44 in 2022, and $0.42 in 2021. Typically, Coca-Cola has increased its dividend by about $0.02 per share each year.

Given this pattern, it seems reasonable to predict that next year’s dividend could be around $0.50 per share, assuming the company continues its trend of annual increases and everything goes as planned.

A historical investment in Coca-Cola

Imagine you travelled back to 1986 and invested $10,000 in Coca-Cola. Over the years, thanks to the company’s strong performance and regular stock splits, this initial investment would have grown significantly.

Specifically, the value of your shares would have compounded at an annualized rate of 9.73%, turning your $10,000 into $350,883 based purely on price returns.

But let’s consider a scenario wherein you didn’t just sit on the dividends received; instead, you reinvested them back into buying more Coca-Cola shares whenever they were distributed.

With this strategy, your investment would have benefited not only from the increase in stock price but also from the power of compounding dividends.

As a result, your $10,000 would have snowballed into an impressive $871,063, achieving an even higher annualized return of 12.4%.

This illustrates the significant impact that reinvesting dividends can have on the overall growth of an investment, especially with a blue-chip stock like Coca-Cola that has a long history of dividend growth.

But, as solid as it is, Coca-Cola is still a single stock. If you’re a long-term investor, consider diversifying with some other picks (and the Fool has some great suggestions down below!).

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has positions in Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stocks to Buy in May 2024: TSX Healthcare Sector

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three outperforming stocks with strong fundamentals are the best buys in the healthcare sector in May 2024.

Read more »

energy industry
Dividend Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Enbridge Stock?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge stock has delivered market-beating returns to shareholders in the last 25 years. Is ENB stock still a good buy?

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income Stream: Top Monthly Dividend Stocks for Tax-Free Gains

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can add to your TFSA today to our tax-free passive…

Read more »

cup of cappuccino with a sad face
Dividend Stocks

If Canada’s Economy Keeps Slumping, This Industry Is in the Crosshairs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This sector could see even more problems amid high interest rates and inflation, with newcomers to Canada potentially going elsewhere.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Could Investing $53,000 in MCAN Make You a Millionaire?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

$53,000 seed capital can become $1 million over time through dividend investing and the power of compound interest.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 Magnificent Dividend Stocks to Buy in May and Hold Long Term

| Chris MacDonald

These magnificent dividend stocks could be among the top picks in the market, for those looking to create true value…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Healthy and Secure 5.3%-Yielding Dividend Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

This dividend stock offers a high yield and significant long-term growth potential. It's also one of the safest stocks you…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks on Sale (and Ready to Rebound)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three dividend stocks are currently on sale but are poised rebound in 2024, if not soon.

Read more »