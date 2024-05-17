Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 AI Stock That Can Help Turbocharge Your TFSA

1 AI Stock That Can Help Turbocharge Your TFSA

Docebo is a high-flying growth stock that operates in the AI space and is a top investment in May 2024.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Circuit board with a microchips

Source: Getty Images

The artificial intelligence (AI) megatrend is here to stay and this sector is forecast to surpass US$1 trillion through 2030. Given this rapidly expanding addressable market, it makes sense to invest in stocks that are part of this segment and benefit from exponential gains over time.

Canadian investors can hold a portfolio of AI stocks in a TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) and generate market-beating gains in the upcoming decade. The TFSA contribution room in 2024 has increased to $7,000, and it makes sense to allocate a portion of this contribution towards AI stocks such as Docebo (TSX:DCBO). Let’s see why.

An overview of Docebo

Founded in 2005, Docebo stock went public in late 2019 and has since returned 215% to shareholders. Valued at a market cap of $1.5 billion, Docebo stock also trades 57% below all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip.

Docebo provides corporate e-learning solutions, a vertical that has seen strong demand in recent years. Several companies have recognized the positive impact of these solutions, and the work-from-home trend has made e-learning modules a core part of corporate strategies.

Docebo initially launched as an open-source model that was installed on customer servers directly. Around a decade back, it transitioned towards a cloud-based SaaS (software-as-a-service) model, allowing it to generate cash flows across business cycles.

Docebo was among the first companies to introduce AI tech in the e-learning market. Its AI-powered products should help transform e-learning globally and provide Docebo with a competitive moat.  

Docebo is a growth stock

Between 2020 and 2023, Docebo increased its subscription sales by 42% annually. Docebo’s subscription sales currently account for 93% of total revenue. It ended the first quarter (Q1) with 3,833 customers and an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of US$201 million. Some of its clients include companies such as Lululemon, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Netflix, General Electric, Zoom, and Amazon Web Services.

A growing base of enterprise customers allows Docebo to expand into new use cases and replace legacy systems providers. As 65% of Docebo’s ARR is tied to external or hybrid use cases, the company sees a massive opportunity to win new enterprise business in each of the geographies it serves. Around 81% of the ARR it added in 2023 was represented by customers who chose multi-year contracts.

In addition to a widening customer base, Docebo has successfully increased customer spending on its platform. Its average contract value rose from US$12,000 in 2017 to over US$52,000 in Q1 of 2024. Moreover, Docebo’s net retention rate stood at 104%, which suggests existing customers increased spending by 4% in the last 12 months.

Docebo is a profitable stock

Unlike several other growth stocks, Docebo is now reporting consistent profits. Due to its asset-light model, it is positioned to benefit from operating leverage and grow profits faster than sales.

Docebo reported an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization margin of 14.5% in Q1, up from 5.3% in the year-ago period. It also reported a free cash flow margin of 17.9% in the March quarter.

Analysts tracking Docebo stock expect adjusted earnings to expand from US$0.08 per share in 2023 to US$0.73 per share in 2024 and US$1.12 per share in 2025. Priced at 33 times forward earnings, DCBO stock is not too expensive, given its stellar growth rates. Analysts remain bullish and expect shares to surge over 50% in the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Docebo, Lululemon Athletica, Netflix, and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

This Canadian AI Stock Is Growing at a Breakneck Pace

| Andrew Button

Canadian AI stock Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) is giving U.S. giants a run for their money.

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Why Hut Stock Surged 11% on Wednesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hut 8 (TSX:HUT) stock surged by as much as 11% on Wednesday after strong earnings that delivered on finances and…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

The Potential TikTok Ban in the U.S. Is Real: Here’s What it Means for Facebook’s Stock

| Andrew Button

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) could gain market share from TikTok being banned. That might leave BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) in a bad…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Jumps 15% on Founder Dasilva’s Return, Earnings Beat

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dax DaSilva is back as Lightspeed stock (TSX:LSPD) CEO, and investors were thrilled with the news, along with a 25%…

Read more »

A gamer uses goggles to play an augmented reality game. tech
Tech Stocks

Why ‘Roaring Kitty’ Sent Meme Stocks Soaring Like It’s 2021

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Roaring Kitty came back, leading to another rally in meme stocks that could be over before it even gets started.

Read more »

value for money
Tech Stocks

3 Bargains I’d Snatch Up as They Approach 52-Week Lows

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite their near-term weakness, these three bargain stocks are excellent buys at these levels.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: Buy These 3 Growth Stocks and Never Sell

| Chris MacDonald

These three top growth stocks are among the best options for long-term investors seeking to amplify their portfolio returns over…

Read more »

Online shopping
Tech Stocks

Better AI Buy: Microsoft vs. Alphabet Stock

| Andrew Button

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is an AI leader. Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) is making a name for itself in AI too.

Read more »