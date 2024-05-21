Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $500 Into $2,500 by 2030

2 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $500 Into $2,500 by 2030

Growth stocks such as UiPath and The Trade Desk should allow investors to deliver outsized gains in the upcoming decade.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Money growing in soil , Business success concept.

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in quality growth stocks is a proven strategy for generating market-beating returns over time. Investors should identify a portfolio of companies in rapidly expanding addressable markets and allocate a small portion of their investments to these stocks.

While several Canadian companies are growing at an enviable pace, investing in stocks south of the border provides access to a much larger market while offering diversification.

Here are two growth stocks that could turn $500 into $2,500 by 2030.

The Trade Desk stock

Valued at US$48 billion by market cap, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) operates a cloud-based tech platform that allows ad buyers to optimize their spending. It provides a marketplace that promotes data-backed ad campaigns, helping advertisers keep up with dynamic market conditions.

The company went public in September 2016 and has since returned 3,419% to shareholders, easily crushing broader market returns.

The Trade Desk grew sales by 28% year over year to US$491 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, while net income stood at US$131 million or US$0.31 per share. Its customer retention rate remained over 95%, as it has for the past decade.

Further, The Trade Desk offers the largest CTV (connected TV) inventory marketplace, providing advertisers with access to premium content across major networks and ad-supported streaming services globally.

Disney announced an expanded partnership with the Trade Desk where the former’s real-time ad exchange will be deployed to meet advertiser demand at scale. Recently, NBCUniversal announced that the upcoming Paris Olympic Games inventory on Peacock would be available to buy programmatically via the Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk is forecast to increase revenue from US$1.95 billion in 2023 to US$2.4 billion in 2024. Comparatively, adjusted earnings per share might expand 24% annually in the next five years.

TTD is forecast to end 2028 with earnings of US$4.1 per share. Today, TTD stock is priced at 64 times forward earnings. So, if it trades at 50 times earnings in 2028, TTD stock will surge to US$210 per share, indicating an upside of almost 115% from current levels.

UiPath stock

Valued at US$12 billion by market cap, UiPath (NYSE:PATH) develops software platforms to automate business processes. It serves companies in verticals such as healthcare, telecom, finance, and banking. The company offers automation services for processes such as accounts payable, claims processing, contact center, and finance and accounting.

Basically, UiPath is a leader in robotic process automation, which automates repetitive tasks and improves operational efficiencies. These processes can be automated with a limited number of available inputs, making UiPath one of the leading artificial intelligence companies globally.

UiPath reported annual recurring revenue of US$1.46 billion in fiscal Q4 of 2024 (ended in January), an increase of 22% year over year. Unlike several other artificial intelligence stocks, UiPath reports a consistent profit and is forecast to report adjusted earnings per share of US$3.6 per share in fiscal 2029.

So, if the tech stock is priced at 30 times forward earnings, UiPath stock might surge to US$108 by May 2028, indicating an upside potential of almost 450% from current levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool recommends UiPath and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

The Best-Performing TSX Tech Stocks of 2024: Can They Keep Rising?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock, Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL) stock, and another Canadian tech stock are rising on AI momentum. Here's why.

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Well Health Stock Is Up 7% After Earnings: What Investors Need to Know

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health is benefiting from strong demand as it digitizes healthcare and strives to improve patient outcomes.

Read more »

Circuit board with a microchips
Tech Stocks

1 AI Stock That Can Help Turbocharge Your TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

Docebo is a high-flying growth stock that operates in the AI space and is a top investment in May 2024.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

This Canadian AI Stock Is Growing at a Breakneck Pace

| Andrew Button

Canadian AI stock Kinaxis Inc (TSX:KXS) is giving U.S. giants a run for their money.

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Why Hut Stock Surged 11% on Wednesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hut 8 (TSX:HUT) stock surged by as much as 11% on Wednesday after strong earnings that delivered on finances and…

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Tech Stocks

The Potential TikTok Ban in the U.S. Is Real: Here’s What it Means for Facebook’s Stock

| Andrew Button

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) could gain market share from TikTok being banned. That might leave BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) in a bad…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Jumps 15% on Founder Dasilva’s Return, Earnings Beat

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dax DaSilva is back as Lightspeed stock (TSX:LSPD) CEO, and investors were thrilled with the news, along with a 25%…

Read more »

A gamer uses goggles to play an augmented reality game. tech
Tech Stocks

Why ‘Roaring Kitty’ Sent Meme Stocks Soaring Like It’s 2021

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Roaring Kitty came back, leading to another rally in meme stocks that could be over before it even gets started.

Read more »