Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

3 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

TSX stocks such as Barrick Gold and two others are trading at a cheap multiple and at a discount to consensus price targets.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

While the broader equity indices are trading near all-time highs, investors can still identify undervalued stocks that trade at a discount to their intrinsic values. Here are three such cheap TSX stocks that Canadian investors can buy right now.

Magna International stock

Magna International (TSX:MG) is among the largest suppliers in the automotive space. With 343 manufacturing facilities, Magna International has a presence in 28 countries. Despite a challenging macro environment, Magna International reported sales of US$11 billion in Q1 of 2024, up 3% year over year, while global light vehicle production was up 2%.

Adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) rose US$469 million in Q1, compared to US$449 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase in EBIT was attributed to higher sales and cost initiatives, as well as productivity and efficiency improvements.

Magna International stock is down 24% from all-time highs, allowing you to buy the dip. Bay Street expects Magna to increase adjusted earnings to US$5.68 per share in 2024, which suggests the stock trades at 8.4 times forward earnings.

The drawdown in Magna stock has also raised its dividend yield to 4%, making it attractive to income investors. Analysts remain bullish on Magna stock and expect shares to rise roughly 25% in the next 12 months.

Barrick Gold stock

While gold prices have gained momentum recently, companies that mine the precious metal such as Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) have underperformed the broader markets. In Q1 2024, Barrick Gold’s adjusted earnings rose 36% while operating cash flow stood at US$760 million, allowing the mining giant to maintain a quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per share.

In Q1, Barrick Gold produced 940,000 ounces of gold and 40,000 tonnes of copper. For the rest of 2024, Barrick Gold is expected to increase production levels progressively each quarter. It is on track to end the year with adjusted earnings of US$1.07 per share, up from US$0.84 per share in 2023.

Priced at 17 times forward earnings, Barrick Gold stock is quite cheap and trades at a discount of 22% to consensus price targets. In addition to share price appreciation, Barrick Gold also offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 2.2%.

Aritzia stock

The final cheap TSX stock on my list is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) trading 43% below all-time highs. Investors are worried about Aritzia’s decelerating top-line growth as its sales in Q4 of fiscal 2024 (ended in February) grew by 7% year over year to $682 million, much lower than growth of 44% and 66% in the year-ago period of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Aritzia expects sales growth to re-accelerate in fiscal 2025 due to the expansion of its retail stores and growth in e-commerce revenue.

Its revenue growth should also boost Aritzia’s profit margins. Further, Wall Street forecasts the company to end fiscal 2025 with adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share, compared to earnings of $0.92 per share in the year-ago period.

Priced at 19 times forward earnings, ATZ stock is not too expensive, especially given earnings might touch $2.34 per share in fiscal 2026. Analysts tracking ATZ stock expect it to surge 30% in the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Copper Stocks to Buy as the Commodity Continues to Soar

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking to get in on the growth of copper stocks? These are the biggest heavy hitters out there…

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Gold Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Agnico-Eagle Mines is my favourite gold stock to own, due to its low-risk profile and strong dividend history.

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock Worth a Long-Term Investment

| Joey Frenette

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock could be a great long-term investment for Canadian growth seekers.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

Got $200? 1 Copper Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This copper stock is worth its weight in gold. Or actually, in copper! Given that the price of the material…

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

Lundin Stock Looks Like a Deal After Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lundin (TSX:LUN) stock fell slightly after earnings that were lower than the previous two quarters, yet copper demand remains high.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 No-Brainer Copper Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for growth? These three copper stocks have been on a tear, with even more predicted in 2024…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Under $30

| Aditya Raghunath

Lower-priced TSX stocks such as Air Canada, Kinross Gold, and Saputo trade at compelling valuations in 2024.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Stocks for Beginners

Long-Term Investing: 3 Top Canadian Stocks You Can Buy for Under $20 a Share

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for growth, look for cheap stocks in the right sector. And these three Canadian stocks offer exactly…

Read more »