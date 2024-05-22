Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 No-Brainer TSX Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

2 No-Brainer TSX Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Even no-brainer stock picks can be more or less attractive at a particular point in time based on market conditions and their valuation.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.

Image source: Getty Images

Almost every investor has their own set of no-brainer stocks — i.e., stocks they may revert to when they can’t think of anything else to buy. These no-brainer stocks are also among their top picks whenever the market crashes or whenever they become reasonably discounted. However, some TSX stocks are no-brainer picks for a massive range of Canadian investors.

A utility stock

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is easily one of Canada’s most revered utility stocks, particularly for its dividends. Its desirability is rooted in several things, including its business model, business reach, dividend history, and the combination of dividend and capital appreciation-based return potential it offers.

As a utility stock with stable revenues, it’s a no-brainer dividend pick because its dividends tend to be financially stable like most other utility operations. This notion is endorsed and significantly enhanced by its stellar dividend history.

Fortis has grown its payouts for 49 consecutive years, and it’s just one year shy of becoming Canada’s second Dividend King, making it one of the elitist picks in an already elite club (Dividend Aristocrats).

It has a diversified operational portfolio – ten utility operations in multiple countries, and 99% of its utility assets and operations are regulated, further enhancing its revenue stability. If we combine that with its massive consumer base of 3.5 million consumers, it’s an operationally attractive business as well.

However, all of these are the fundamental strengths that make it a compelling buy in virtually any given market. The reason to lean towards this stock now is the 14% discount it’s trading at and which is shrinking fast as the stock goes up. This discount has pushed the yield up to an attractive number of 4.25%.

An energy stock

There are several amazing dividend payers among the energy stocks, but the leader of the sector (in market capitalization) and one of the largest pipeline companies in the world, Enbridge (TSX:ENB), is one of the top dividend picks from the energy sector in Canada for a number of reasons.

The first reason is its business model. The energy transportation business (pipelines) and utilities are two significant segments of its business, and they ensure that the bulk of its revenues are as stable as the revenues of a typical utility business.

Its stellar dividend history is another reason to buy Enbridge for its dividends. It has been growing its payouts for close to three consecutive decades, making it one of the oldest Aristocrats in the energy sector.

Lastly, the stock is currently modestly discounted and trading at 15% below its peak value. This has beefed up the yield to 7.3%, but the rate at which the stock is recovering may soon fall below 7%, making now a good time to consider this stock.

Foolish takeaway

The two dividend stocks are among the safest the TSX has to offer. They have maintained their dividend-growth streak through some incredibly rough markets and weak economies and have proven their mettle. They are also offering healthy yields right now that are shrinking as the stocks go bullish. All these factors combined make the two no-brainer stocks worth buying right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

lab worker inspects test tubes
Dividend Stocks

Time to Pounce: 2 Ultra-High-Yield S&P 500 Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Sean Williams

More than a dozen S&P 500 components sport "ultra-high yields." Two of these time-tested titans are begging to be bought…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Is This Top Dividend Stock a Buy for Passive Income in May 2024?

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right dividend stock for a passive-income stream is challenging because it relies just as much on predicting the…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Average CPP Benefits at Age 60 and 65 in 2024: What to Expect

| Christopher Liew, CFA

CPP users can choose to start pension payments early but should know the financial repercussion of their decision.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

What’s Next for Atrium Mortgage and its 8% Dividend Yield?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The outperforming AI stock on the TSX in 2024 is not a tech company but a high-yield, non-bank lender.

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Are Raising Their Payouts This Year

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend-growth stocks still look undervalued.

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

Walmart and Costco Are 2 of the World’s Best Retailers: Are the Stocks Still Genius Buys Today?

| Aditya Raghunath

Walmart and Costco are two big-box retailers that have delivered stellar returns to shareholders in the past two decades.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of great dividend stocks on the market. These two options can offer decades of income and growth…

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

Could Enerflex Become the Next Enbridge?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a high-dividend TSX stock that has created massive wealth for shareholders. Here's one TSX stock that can outpace…

Read more »