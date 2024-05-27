Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirement » 4 Low-Risk Dividend Stocks for Retirees

4 Low-Risk Dividend Stocks for Retirees

These four low-risk dividend stocks are ideal for retirees, given their solid underlying businesses, impressive track records, and healthy growth prospects.

Rajiv Nanjapla
Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two seniors float in a pool.

Source: Getty Images

With no regular source of income, retirees will usually have less appetite for risk. So, they should look to invest in dividend stocks with solid underlying businesses and consistent dividend growth. These four dividend stocks can deliver risk-free passive income given their solid underlying businesses, impressive track records, and healthy growth prospects.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) earns substantial earnings from low-risk electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. Thus, its financials are less susceptible to macroeconomic volatility, allowing it to raise its dividends consistently. The company has raised its dividends for 51 years, representing the longest Canadian public company with dividend growth. Meanwhile, its forward yield stands at an impressive 5.7%.

Further, CU expects its rate base to grow 3 to 4.4% until 2026 and 4 to 5% in the long run. The company, which currently operates renewable energy facilities with a total production capacity of 1.3 gigawatts, has $2.4–$2.6 billion of renewable projects in the developmental stage. So, given its healthy growth prospects and solid underlying businesses, I believe CU’s future dividend payouts to be safe.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) would be another safe bet, given its stable cash flows and consistent dividend growth. The midstream energy company earns most of its cash flows from cost-of-service contracts and regulated assets and is less susceptible to commodity price fluctuations. So, the company has been paying dividends uninterruptedly for 69 years while raising the same for 29 years. Besides, it currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.915/share, translating into a forward yield of 7.4%.

Further, Enbridge is looking to expand its utility business by acquiring three natural gas utility assets in the United States. It is also continuing with its $24 billion secured capital program, which could expand its midstream and renewable energy business in the coming years. These growth initiatives could boost Enbridge’s financials, thus allowing it to continue its dividend growth.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Another reliable dividend stock is the Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), which has been paying dividends uninterruptedly since 1833. Amid the challenging macro environment, the company has improved its operating metrics. In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio has increased from 11.5% to 12.9%, while its liquidity coverage ratio has increased from 122% to 132%.

Besides, BNS’s management is strengthening its balance sheet, scaling priority businesses, and implementing productivity initiatives, which could boost its financials in the coming quarters. With inflation showing signs of easing, the United States Federal Reserve could slash interest rates later this year. Falling interest rates could drive credit demand, benefiting BNS. So, I believe the company is well-positioned to continue paying dividends at a healthier rate. Currently, its forward yield stands at 6.5%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) would be my final pick, given its asset-light business model. The company owns and operates Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brand restaurants through franchisees. It collects royalties from its franchisees based on their sales. So, its financials are less susceptible to rising commodity prices and wage inflation, thus delivering stable and predictable cash flows. Meanwhile, the increase in menu prices to accommodate higher expenses could increase its royalty income.

Further, PZA is expanding its restaurant network and expects to increase its restaurant count by 3 to 4% this year. Besides, its menu innovations, restaurant renovation program, and marketing initiatives could boost its same-store sales in the coming quarters. Given its healthy outlook, I believe PZA’s future payouts are safer. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.0775/share, with its forward yield at 7%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

bulb idea thinking
Retirement

Avoid the OAS Clawback: Earn $560 a Year the Smart Way

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The OAS clawback is a hated tax measure but pensioners can avoid it or lessen the tax bite with proven…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Retirement

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 71 in Canada

| Andrew Button

If you hold stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) in an RRSP, you pay no dividend and capital gain tax until…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Retirement

Retirees: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Have Raised Payouts Annually for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and should continue to raise their payouts.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Retirement

RRSP Pension: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stocks offer high yields right now and are likely oversold.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Retirement

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Total Returns

| Andrew Walker

Here's why these top dividend-growth stocks deserve to be on your RRSP radar.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Retirement

Why I Can’t Stop Buying Shares of This Magnificent High-Yield Stock in My Retirement Account

| Kay Ng

This utility is an excellent retirement stock, providing juicy income, income growth, and wealth creation for the long haul!

Read more »

Senior housing
Retirement

3 Lesser-Known Reasons to Invest in an RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The RRSP has so many more benefits that investors might be unaware of, and can be used for your benefit…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Retirement

TFSA Blueprint: 4 Canadian Stocks to Secure Your Future

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Successful TFSA investing requires four steps and four Canadian stocks to secure your future.

Read more »