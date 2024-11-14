Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s Why the Average RRSP for Canadians Age 65 Isn’t Enough

Here’s Why the Average RRSP for Canadians Age 65 Isn’t Enough

The RRSP is an excellent way to save for retirement. Yet most Canadians don’t have enough! Here’s how to catch up.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Senior uses a laptop computer

Source: Getty Images

The average Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) for Canadians aged 65 might surprise some people. It’s estimated to be around $180,000. While this seems like a substantial amount, when stretched over a retirement that could span two decades or more, it doesn’t quite provide the security one might hope for.

Most financial experts recommend having at least $500,000 to $1 million saved to ensure a comfortable retirement, especially with inflation and the rising cost of living. This shortfall in savings is a concern for many Canadians approaching retirement.

Why not?

Why isn’t it enough? Simply put, $180,000 translates to only about $9,000 per year if withdrawn over a 20-year period, and that’s before taxes. Coupled with the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Old Age Security (OAS) benefits, this might cover basic needs.

Yet, it’s unlikely to support a lifestyle that includes travel, leisure, or any unexpected medical expenses. So, for those looking to catch up and add to their nest egg, investing in a reliable growth stock like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) could be a promising choice.

CSU stock

CSU has had an impressive track record, which continues to make it a compelling choice. In recent third-quarter (Q3) 2024 earnings, CSU stock reported a 20% revenue increase to $2.54 billion, primarily driven by acquisitions and some organic growth. The company’s growth model has long focused on acquiring smaller software companies and integrating them efficiently. This consistently drives up revenue. For those seeking growth in their investments, CSU’s strategy of expansion and acquisition offers just that.

The earnings for Q3 also showed some fluctuations in net income, with a decrease of 28% to $164 million, primarily due to the costs associated with their aggressive acquisition strategy. While some might view this as a downside, CSU has demonstrated over time that these investments often lead to higher revenue and operational efficiency in the long run, thereby benefiting shareholders through steady growth.

CSU stock also announced a $1.00 per share dividend payable in January 2025. While the yield is modest compared to some dividend stocks, it’s a nice bonus for investors who are more interested in the capital appreciation CSU has delivered over the years. The stock has been a powerhouse on the TSX, with a market cap of nearly $97 billion. And it consistently outperforms with a focus on long-term value rather than short-term gains.

Looking ahead

In terms of future outlook, CSU stock shows no signs of slowing down. Its Q3 results highlighted continued growth with additional acquisitions, totalling $267 million in cash payments. This is an exciting prospect for potential investors because CSU’s management team has a history of selecting valuable acquisitions that continue to increase revenue streams and shareholder value.

Notably, CSU’s stock trades at a high valuation with a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) of 106.91. This high valuation reflects investor confidence in CSU’s ability to generate revenue and profit growth over time. For those closer to retirement, the long-term value of CSU stock can be especially appealing since it provides a robust growth path compared to more conservative or fixed-income investments.

Furthermore, CSU stock’s strong cash flows make it a sustainable option. Cash flow from operations was $517 million in Q3, reflecting the company’s operational strength and its ability to fund future acquisitions without overly relying on debt. This cash flow stability is crucial for investors who want security in knowing that the company has the funds to continue expanding without compromising its balance sheet.

Bottom line

If you’re looking to bump up your RRSP, CSU is a great option. CSU is considered a “tech growth” stock, so it naturally has the potential to deliver returns that far outpace traditional fixed-income or low-growth investments. With a steady history of growth and a strong business model, CSU presents a valuable option for Canadians aiming to bolster their RRSPs, especially if they’re starting late and need to catch up with their savings.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

Senior uses a laptop computer
Retirement

Dividend Fortunes: 2 Canadian Stocks Leading the Way to Retirement

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two TSX stocks with an excellent track record of dividend growth are ideal for your retirement portfolio.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Retirement

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

| Andrew Walker

Investors in these stocks have received annual dividend increases for decades.

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Dividend Stocks

3 Evergreen RRSP Stocks Every Canadian Investor Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking into RRSP stocks, it's quite likely you've come across these on many, if not all, of the…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Retirement

These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree’s Best Friend

| Kay Ng

These two dividend ETFs could provide retirees with a diversified and stable income stream, while providing some price appreciation.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Retirement

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 44 for Canadians

| Andrew Button

Holding stocks like Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) in an RRSP is a good way to build your wealth.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest Your $7,000 TFSA Contribution

| Andrew Walker

The TFSA is attractive for investors who want to generate tax-free passive income.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Retirement

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 34 for Canadians

| Kay Ng

It's never too early or too late to work on your retirement savings. How do you fare against the average…

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Retirees Should Absolutely Love

| Puja Tayal

Being a retiree doesn’t mean you should not invest in stocks. These stocks can give you the financial freedom for…

Read more »