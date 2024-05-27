Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Tax-Free Gains

TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Tax-Free Gains

Building a large, tax-free nest egg in your TFSA with growth stocks can give you more control over your tax bill in your retirement years.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

Building a sizable nest egg in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be arduous if you rely solely on dividend or conservative growth stocks. The yearly contribution limit of the TFSA has already reduced the total amount you can park in this account, so you have to make up for it with relatively robust growth stocks.

A retail chain

Montreal-based Dollarama (TSX:DOL) has a long and proud history. You can trace its origin back to the early twentieth century when it started out with a single store. Now, there are over 1,500 stores under the Dollarama banner and the company has grown its geographic footprint to include Peru. The company is on track to open 2,000 stores by 2031.

The footprint is impressive, and about 85% of the Canadian population lives within 10 kilometres of a Dollarama store. While the business model and reach are impressive, the most alluring part for investors is its growth history and potential.

The stock rose over 185% in the last five years alone, which is quite impressive for a company this size. The growth has been eerily consistent, especially considering that it included the unstable pandemic and post-pandemic markets.

Dollarama pays dividends as well, but the yield is too low. If the stock maintains this growth pace, it may double your capital in the next three years, giving your TFSA nest egg a significant boost.

An e-commerce stock

Even though many tech stocks in Canada offer amazing growth potential, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is in a league of its own, or at least it was until the massive post-pandemic slump that pushed the value of the company down 83%. But even if we take that into account, the stock has grown over 2,100% since inception (nine years ago). That’s an annualized growth of about 233%.

Expecting similar growth in the future would be tall order, especially now when the company and tech sector as a whole is in a bearish phase. However, even the modest growth pace of this stock far outstrips most steady growth stocks.

It may be some time before the stock goes appropriately bullish, especially considering the weak outlook it proposed. But when that happens, the stock may propel your capital to new heights, especially if the growth pace is similar to its early days.

Foolish takeaway

The two stocks can help you build a solid nest egg in your TFSA, but they can also help you earn relatively short-term tax-free gains. So, even if you are not planning on holding the stocks long-term and wish to cash out at the end of the next bullish cycle, all your gains from the stock would be tax-free and won’t impact your tax bill if you stash them in your TFSA.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Dividend Stocks

May Boycotts: Is Loblaw Stock in Trouble?

| Adam Othman

Even extreme fluctuations in consumer purchasing patterns may not impact a stock as aggressively as demoralizing actions like boycotts.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Want $2,000 in Annual Dividends? Invest $27,000 in These 3 Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three top dividend stocks could help earn a stable passive income.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some great stocks to buy for long-term growth? Here are three absurdly cheap stocks that are impossible to…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Earn $100 Monthly With a Simple $17,025.75 Investment

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A less than $20,000 investment in a high-yield energy stock can produce $100 every month.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

Innergex Cut its Dividend: Is the Stock Still a Buy?

| Adam Othman

While a dividend cut is bad news for existing investors, it may present a good buying opportunity for new investors.

Read more »

A tractor harvests lentils.
Dividend Stocks

2 Bargain-Priced Stocks With Obvious Growth Potential

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two bargain-priced stocks with visible growth potential should break out and recover from a slump with the coming tailwind.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Retirement

4 Low-Risk Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These four low-risk dividend stocks are ideal for retirees, given their solid underlying businesses, impressive track records, and healthy growth…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $6,914 in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why goeasy should be part of your dividend portfolio in 2024, despite returning outsized gains to shareholders.

Read more »