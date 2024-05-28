Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Soaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

3 Soaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

These three stocks are good bets for the long haul, given their healthy long-term growth prospects.

Rajiv Nanjapla
Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset

Image source: Getty Images

Investing over the long term is one of the best strategies as it is less susceptible to short-term fluctuations while delivering superior returns. However, investors should be careful when choosing stocks, as not all stocks will deliver multi-fold returns. Given their healthy growth prospects, I believe the following three stocks can continue their uptrend and deliver multi-fold returns over the next 20 years.

Celestica

Celestica (TSX:CLS) offers supply chain solutions to various customers covering the aerospace, defence, communication, health tech, industrial, and capital equipment sectors. It provides expertise and insights at every stage of product development. Supported by its solid financials and exposure to high-growth markets, such as the electronics manufacturing services and artificial intelligence sectors, the company has delivered over 107% returns this year.

In the first quarter that ended on March 31, Celestica’s topline grew by 20% to $2.2 billion, beating its guidance. The strong performance of its CCS (Connectivity & Cloud Solutions) segment overcame the weakness of the ATS (Advanced Technology Solutions) segment to drive its sales. Amid topline growth, gross margin expansion and a decline in SGA (selling, general, and administrative) and interest expenses, its adjusted EPS (earnings per share) expanded by 83% to $0.87.

The growing demand for AI/ML (artificial intelligence and machine learning) compute products has created multi-year growth potential for Celestica. Besides, its diversified customer base and an attractive NTM (next 12 months) price-to-earnings multiple of 17.7 make it an excellent long-term buy.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is another top stock that has outperformed the broader equity markets this year, with returns of 14.8%. Its continued acquisitions and solid quarterly performances have driven its stock price. As of April 24, the waste management company has completed several acquisitions that could contribute US$375 million to its annualized revenue. With the company terming this year as one of its busiest, I expect more acquisitions to happen in the coming quarters.

Regarding organic growth, WCN is constructing several resource recovery and RNG (renewable natural gas) facilities, three of which could become operational this year. Meanwhile, management expects these facilities to contribute an incremental annual EBITDA of $200 million by 2026. Besides, the company has boosted its dividends at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 14% since 2010. Given the essential nature of its business and higher growth prospects, Waste Connections could be an ideal long-term buy.

goeasy

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is my final pick. The subprime lender has posted impressive performances over the last five years, with its revenue and adjusted EPS (earnings per share) growing by 20% and 32%, respectively. Continuing its uptrend, the company’s revenue and adjusted EPS grew 24% in the first quarter that ended on March 31. It witnessed record loan originations of $686 million during the quarter, thus expanding its loan portfolio to $3.9 billion.  

Further, goeasy is adding new merchants, strengthening digital infrastructure, and making strategic initiatives that could drive growth across its multiple verticles. The subprime lender has also adopted a superior underwriting and income verification process and next-generation credit models, which could lower defaults. Amid these growth initiatives, management expects its loan portfolio to grow by 55% from its current levels to reach $6 billion by 2026. The expanding loan portfolio could boost its top and bottom lines. Notably, the company has also rewarded its shareholders by raising its dividends at an annualized rate of around 30% since 2014. Considering all these factors, I am bullish on goeasy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Celestica Stock Is up 44% Since Earnings: What Investors Need to Know

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Celestica continues to benefit from strong demand and production efficiencies, yet the stock remains undervalued.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

2 Dividend Stocks Paying 5% or More That Could Beat the Market in 2024 and Beyond 

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top dividend stocks long-term investors may certainly want to consider for their yields and growth profiles right…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

Love Value Stocks? 2 That Are Screaming Buys in May 2024

| Kay Ng

Patience can pay off by investing in these two value stocks with nice dividends and the potential to turn around.

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

What’s Going on With WELL Health Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WELL stock (TSX:WELL) made strong moves once again, with record earnings and even higher guidance for 2024.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

2 Everlasting Canadian Stocks for Your RRSP

| Andrew Button

The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) stock is worth owning for the long haul.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Is TD Stock the Best Dividend Stock for You?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shares of TD stock (TSX:TD) plunged on the news of a money laundering probe. But could this mean it's a…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Investing

New to Investing? Get Started With This Easy, Hands-Off Method

| Joey Frenette

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSX:VSP) is a glorious first investment candidate for beginner investors.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Stocks for Beginners

Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Value Stocks Through 2030

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks should absolutely surge through 2030 and beyond, with demand rising and supply only decreasing.

Read more »