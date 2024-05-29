Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

2 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

Don’t miss your chance to load up on these two market-beating stocks while these discounted prices last.

Nicholas Dobroruka
Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian stock market spent most of 2023 trading sideways, struggling to return to all-time highs that were set in 2022. It’s been a far different story in 2024 so far though.

Canadian investors have had plenty to cheer about this year. The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up nearly 7% on the year and more than 10% over the past 12 months. 

Sectors that struggled in 2022 and 2023 have come roaring back this year. The technology and renewable energy spaces are two examples of sectors that have rebounded extremely well in 2024. But despite the recent surge, there are still deals to be had in both sectors.

With that in mind, I’ve reviewed two top Canadian stocks that are well on their way to returning to all-time highs in the near future. Both stocks took a hit in recent years but have shown as of late that they’re ready to return to their market-beating ways. 

TSX stock #1: goeasy

At this rate, goeasy (TSX:GSY) won’t be trading at a discount for much longer. The growth stock is up more than 60% over the past year. Even so, shares are still trading close to 20% below all-time highs from late 2021.

Interest rates are partially to blame for goeasy’s 50% pullback in 2022. As interest rates spiked, demand for the company’s products and services unsurprisingly slowed. Growth stocks as a whole also experienced a slowdown in 2022, which was to be expected at some point after such a strong year in 2021.

Even with the selloff in 2022 though, goeasy is still up a market-crushing 260% over the past five years. 

With potential rate cuts around the corner, now could be an incredibly opportunistic time to load up on shares of goeasy. 

Don’t miss your chance to load up on a top-quality growth stock that rarely goes on sale.

TSX stock #2: Brookfield Renewable Partners

The renewable energy space as a whole has had a tough go since the beginning of 2021. Leaders across the sector are trading far below all-time highs, and that certainly includes Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN).

Excluding dividends, shares of the renewable energy stock are down more than 30% since the beginning of 2021. The stock has still managed to outperform the S&P/TSX Composite Index over the past five years though. 

One positive of the stock’s recent decline is that the dividend yield has soared. At today’s discounted price, Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend yields just shy of 5%. 

There aren’t many market-beating stocks on the TSX with a dividend yield that high.

In a sector with strong long-term growth potential, investors would be wise to consider a company like Brookfield Renewable Partners on their watch list right now.  

Foolish bottom line

Long-term growth investors with some cash to spare should not be shy today. The TSX has no shortage of high-quality stocks that are trading at rare discounts.

As long as you’re willing to be patient, goeasy and Brookfield Renewable Partners are two stocks that I’d have no hesitation buying shares of today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a Monster Passive-Income Machine 

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX dividend-growth stock offers a 7.4% yield.

Read more »

path road success business
Bank Stocks

Scotiabank Is Down 0.9% After Earnings: What Investors Need to Know

| Andrew Button

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) released earnings yesterday. Here's what you need to know.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $5,000/Year in Passive Income, Buy 6,850 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Whitecap Resources is a monthly dividend stock that offers you a tasty dividend yield while trading at a cheap valuation.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, May 29

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides more Canadian corporate earnings, volatile commodity prices could give further direction to the TSX benchmark today.

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Investing

3 Soaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three stocks are good bets for the long haul, given their healthy long-term growth prospects.

Read more »

grow dividends
Tech Stocks

Celestica Stock Is up 44% Since Earnings: What Investors Need to Know

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Celestica continues to benefit from strong demand and production efficiencies, yet the stock remains undervalued.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

2 Dividend Stocks Paying 5% or More That Could Beat the Market in 2024 and Beyond 

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top dividend stocks long-term investors may certainly want to consider for their yields and growth profiles right…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

Love Value Stocks? 2 That Are Screaming Buys in May 2024

| Kay Ng

Patience can pay off by investing in these two value stocks with nice dividends and the potential to turn around.

Read more »