Member Login
Home » Investing » This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a Monster Passive-Income Machine 

This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a Monster Passive-Income Machine 

This top TSX dividend-growth stock offers a 7.4% yield.

Andrew Walker
Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Retirees and other dividend investors are searching for top TSX dividend-growth stocks to put inside their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) focused on generating reliable passive income.

The pullback in the share prices of some great dividend stocks over the past two years is giving income investors a chance to get high yields from industry-leading companies.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) trades near $49 at the time of writing compared to $59 at the high point in 2022. The stock is up about 6% over the past six months, albeit on a choppy path, as investors try to decide if interest rates are going to start to come down or remain at elevated levels through the rest of this year.

Interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve are largely responsible for the pullback in the share price that occurred in the second half of 2022 and through the first three quarters of last year. Enbridge uses debt to fund part of its acquisition and organic growth strategy. The steep jump in borrowing costs drives up debt expenses and puts pressure on earnings while reducing cash that can be used for paying dividends.

Enbridge’s share price has trended higher since hitting a 12-month low of around $43 in early October last year. Bargain hunters are betting that the central banks will start cutting interest rates in the second half of 2024 due to falling inflation. The target inflation rate is 2%. Inflation in April 2024 came in at 3.4% in the United States and 2.7% in Canada. Economists broadly expect the Bank of Canada to lower interest rates in the next couple of months. South of the border, however, the first rate cut might not occur until the fourth quarter or possibly as late as early next year due to the higher inflation still present in the United States.

The risk for investors is a situation where the central banks keep rates high while the economy slips into a recession.

Growth projects

Enbridge is working on a $25 billion secured capital program to drive revenue growth and cash flow expansion. The company is also in the process of completing a US$14 billion acquisition of three natural gas utilities in the United States. The resulting boost to distributable cash flow (DCF) is expected to be about 3% per year through 2026 and 5% beyond that timeframe. This should support ongoing dividend growth.

Natural gas demand is expected to increase in the coming years in both the domestic and international markets. Countries need the fuel to generate electricity, as gas-fired power generation is cleaner than burning coal or oil. Renewables are preferred options, but solar, wind, and hydroelectric power can be intermittent due to changing weather conditions.

Governments are also realizing that the expansion of power-hungry artificial intelligence data centres will put pressure on power networks. Gas-fired power plants are viewed as part of the solution to provide the required additional electricity.

Enbridge’s extensive natural gas transmission networks, gas utilities, and its interest in the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being built in British Columbia put the company in a good position to benefit from rising natural gas demand.

Oil demand is also expected to remain robust, even as the world transitions to renewables. International buyers are seeking reliable supply from North American producers. Enbridge moves about 30% of the oil produced in Canada and the United States and owns an oil export terminal in Texas.

Dividends

Enbridge has raised the dividend in each of the past 29 years. Investors received an increase of 3.1% for 2024, and ongoing annual hikes should be in line with growth in DCF. At the current share price, investors can get a 7.4% yield from ENB stock.

The bottom line on top stocks for passive income

Ongoing volatility should be expected until there is a clear path on rate cuts in Canada and the United States. However, Enbridge pays an attractive dividend that should continue to grow and the stock is likely undervalued right now based on the outlook for DCF expansion.

If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA targeting high-yield passive income, this stock deserves to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

For a Shot at $5,000/Year in Passive Income, Buy 6,850 Shares of This TSX Stock

| Aditya Raghunath

Whitecap Resources is a monthly dividend stock that offers you a tasty dividend yield while trading at a cheap valuation.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

Love Value Stocks? 2 That Are Screaming Buys in May 2024

| Kay Ng

Patience can pay off by investing in these two value stocks with nice dividends and the potential to turn around.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

2 Everlasting Canadian Stocks for Your RRSP

| Andrew Button

The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) stock is worth owning for the long haul.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Set for Dividend Increases This Year

| Kay Ng

Here are three TSX stocks that are set to increase their dividends later this year.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

EQB Inc Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold

| Andrew Button

EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) is Canada's fastest-growing bank.

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold Today?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up 7% in the past six months. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Stocks Every Dividend Investor Should Own for Reliable Cash

| Adam Othman

Dividend stocks offering consistent and reliable returns can be a crucial asset in any portfolio, especially for income-producing dividend portfolios.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend-growth stocks now offer yields above 7%.

Read more »