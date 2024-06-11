Member Login
Home » Investing » Buy 119 Shares in This Dividend Stock for $1,083 in Passive Income

Buy 119 Shares in This Dividend Stock for $1,083 in Passive Income

Looking for dividends and growth? This top stock offers both, and should continue to do so for at least the next year, if not far beyond.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child

Source: Getty Images

Canadian investors might start having a hard time finding deals. It was fairly easy if you were a long-term investor looking for a great deal in the last while. As long as you were patient, you knew that a strong dividend stock would rise back once interest rates came down. But now, interest rates are coming down. And deals aren’t so easy to find.

But those deals do exist, including for a top dividend stock like North West Company (TSX:NWC). NWC stock has seen its shares rise higher and higher over the last year, but still offers a deal thanks to its dividend and valuations. So let’s look at why investors might still want to consider this dividend stock, especially for top passive income.

Consistent earnings

The Canadian grocery and retail store operator has demonstrated consistent performance in its recent earnings reports, indicating potential for both growth and dividends. The company’s latest earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2023 showed a 6.7% increase in consolidated net earnings to $134.3 million compared to the previous year. Diluted earnings per share rose to $2.67 from $2.51, driven by higher earnings despite increased interest and income tax expenses.

Furthermore, NWC stock has shown resilience, rising after each earnings report over the past year. Despite a slight year-to-date decrease of 4.5%, the stock’s performance reflects strong fundamentals. Analysts currently have price targets ranging from $38 to $45, suggesting a possible upside of around 7% from its current price of approximately $42.

Valuable

Another bonus for NWC stock? Its financial health. The company’s financial health is underscored by its strong return on equity (19.8%) and a healthy debt-to-equity ratio (57.5). These metrics indicate efficient use of equity and manageable debt levels, which are favourable for both growth and dividend stability. 

Furthermore, North West has a dividend yield of about 3.8% as of writing, with a payout ratio of 56.8%, reflecting a sustainable dividend policy backed by solid earnings. Looking ahead, North West’s strategic focus includes expanding its presence in remote communities and enhancing supply chain efficiencies, which should support continued revenue growth.

Finally, the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at approximately 15.2, indicating a reasonable valuation compared to the broader market and peers in the retail sector. So, with all that in mind, what could investors bring in from an investment in NWC stock?

Bottom line

In the last year, shares of NWC stock have risen by 18% as of writing. Let’s say this continues to happen in the next year. Add in that the stock also offers a dividend at 3.8%, amounting to $1.56 per share annually. Added together, let’s see how much passive income you could create in the next year from these same amounts.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
NWC – now$42119$1.56$185.64quarterly$5,000
NWC – 18%$49.56119$1.56$185.64quarterly$5,897.64

You’ve now made returns of $897.40, as well as $185.64 in dividends. Together, that’s a total of $1,083.28 in passive income!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends North West. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock to Buy if the Bank of Canada Keeps Cutting Rates

| Joey Frenette

Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) stock is a great dividend bargain for investors looking to play lower rates over the long term.

Read more »

little girl in pilot costume playing and dreaming of flying over the sky
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest S&P 500 ETF to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An S&P 500 ETF with quality stock holdings is the best buy today with as little as $500 seed capital.

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

No Kids? No Problem: 4 Ways “Solo Agers” Can Support Themselves

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried that you'll go it alone in retirement and your later years, these tips can ensure "solo agers"…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

This 8.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Sneha Nahata

This 8.3% dividend stock can help you earn $154 in monthly cash.

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

| Adam Othman

When looking for stocks that can be used to build generational wealth, you have to evaluate the business model for…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in cheap dividend stocks such as Polaris Renewable should help you earn steady passive income at a low cost.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

Beginning Investors: I Highly Recommend You Start With These 2 Dividend Powerhouses for Decades of Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two top Canadian dividend powerhouses new investors can hold for decades to expect consistent and stable passive income.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Looking to Boost That TFSA? Meet This Dividend Knight in Shining Armour

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock is a dividend behemoth that's ripe to be bought this summer season!

Read more »