Member Login
Home » Investing » This Undervalued Dividend Stock Is Worth Buying Right Now for its High Yield

This Undervalued Dividend Stock Is Worth Buying Right Now for its High Yield

This top TSX dividend-growth stock has a yield of 7.5%.

Andrew Walker
Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

Retirees and other dividend investors have a chance to buy some top TSX dividend-growth stocks trading at discounted prices for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio targeting high-yield passive income or total returns.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) trades for less than $49 per share at the time of writing compared to $59 at the peak in 2022. The stock was as low as $42.75 in the fall last year before bargain hunters started moving in on the expectation of rate cuts in 2024.

The Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates in 2022 and 2023 to slow down the economy as a means of getting inflation under control. Rising interest rates tend to have a negative impact on companies that have large capital programs and pay high dividends.

On one hand, the higher interest rates make it more expensive for companies to borrow money to fund their growth initiatives. Rising debt costs reduce profits and cut into cash that can be used for dividends or share buybacks. Enbridge uses debt to finance part of its growth program. It has $25 billion in secured capital developments on the go and is wrapping up a U.S. $14 billion acquisition of three natural gas utilities in the United States.

The other reason investors might have exited the stock is the competition from low-risk or no-risk alternatives for generating income. Enbridge is a popular stock among investors who seek out high dividend yields to generate passive income on their savings. The surge in interest rates has led to a jump in bond yields and a big increase in the rates investors can get from Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs). Rates on GICs are now back below 5% from most issuers after peaking near 6% in some cases. More downside is likely on the way.

Opportunity

The mood in the market started to shift in the fourth quarter (Q4) last year. Investors began to anticipate rate cuts as the next move by the central banks instead of betting on more hikes. This is largely why ENB stock has drifted higher since October last year. Rate cuts have not come as quickly as expected, and they will likely be spread out over a longer timeframe. However, the Bank of Canada just cut rates by 0.25%, and pundits expect cuts to continue into next year. South of the border the U.S. Federal Reserve might sit tight until the fall or even into early 2025, but rate cuts should be on the way to avoid pushing the economy into a recession.

As interest rates decline, more investors could move back into ENB to lock in the high dividend yield as rates offered on GICs fall.

Dividend growth

Enbridge’s capital program and acquisitions should help drive distributable cash flow (DCF) higher by 3% annually through 2026 and by 5% after that timeframe, according to the company’s outlook. This should support ongoing dividend increases in the same range. Enbridge raised the distribution by 3.1% for 2024 and has increased the dividend in each of the past 29 years.

Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a 7.5% dividend yield.

The bottom line

Ongoing volatility should be expected until the American central bank starts to cut rates. That being said, ENB stock still looks cheap and you get paid well to ride out any additional turbulence. If you have some cash to put to work in a portfolio targeting high-yield dividends, this stock deserves to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

This 8.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Sneha Nahata

This 8.3% dividend stock can help you earn $154 in monthly cash.

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

| Adam Othman

When looking for stocks that can be used to build generational wealth, you have to evaluate the business model for…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Boost Your Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in cheap dividend stocks such as Polaris Renewable should help you earn steady passive income at a low cost.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

Beginning Investors: I Highly Recommend You Start With These 2 Dividend Powerhouses for Decades of Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two top Canadian dividend powerhouses new investors can hold for decades to expect consistent and stable passive income.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

Looking to Boost That TFSA? Meet This Dividend Knight in Shining Armour

| Joey Frenette

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock is a dividend behemoth that's ripe to be bought this summer season!

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks That Still Look Oversold

| Andrew Walker

These dividend-growth stocks now have yields above 7%.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top REITs to Buy as Bank of Canada Lowers Interest Rates

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality TSX REITs such as Dream Industrial offer shareholders a tasty dividend yield and trade at a discount to consensus…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

BCE Pays a Massive 8.5% Dividend! Time to Buy?

| Robin Brown

BCE, with its massive 8.5% dividend yield, looks like a dream for income investors But Canadians need to be cautious…

Read more »